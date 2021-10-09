Opinion

One for the road with tribute to Mike Ashley

Whoopee…I’ve spent that many years criticising Mike Ashley and pushing for a takeover, I’m going to be hard pushed to find content to use in future articles.

That said, I wouldn’t change this for the world. With the help of all other active fans, mission accomplished, secret agent Ashley is no more.

I couldn’t resist one for the road, a last article on the above subjects with a special mention for Mike Ashley.

A lot won’t like this mind, as I’ve picked three warnings and more fittingly three hidden benefits. We all know of the obvious incentives.

Mike Ashley’s last act: After 14 years of austerity, vindictiveness, narcissism, self harm and small mindedness he finally came good. Make no mistake, his actions brought the dead deal back to life.

The Premier League had unfairly shunned the takeover and were in no mood to change this. The big six had things exactly as they wanted, even the Saudi contingent of our consortium drifted away.

Ashley’s legal action changed all that, the arbitration and tribunal exposed the Premier League, forcing them into backing down. You see, Mike Ashley could build a good team after all, a legal team!

Thank you Mike my dear friend for your last act. I’ll never criticise you ever again.

Improvement will take a long time, we need to be patient: With the mess we are in, this is putting it mildly.

Mistakes and bad appointments will be made but we will get there in the end. Great teams aren’t built overnight, it’s imperative to get the foundation and infrastructure in place, as with any grand palace or monument.

We may well go down this season: Even allowing for huge investment in the winter window, there are no guarantees. Teams with less than 15 points at Christmas tend to go down.

Will we get to 15 with the same squad and the fixture list? Some will be optimistic but hey this is Newcastle United.

Opponents will up their game against the richest club in the world.

If we do drop down we will be back bigger and stronger, it will be a blip, but that’s all. Good practice for the big league.

Now three good bits:

You can wake up every morning knowing that with every day, things will improve. You are in good hands, truly professional success stories. Forgetting the politics, we couldn’t have better owners of a FOOTBALL club.

You can quietly assure yourself of the good times to come when people from other clubs laugh and criticise hiccups along the way. Knowing in the long run, it will all come good.

Under Mike Ashley, when other supporters said ‘you are rubbish’ I agreed and bitterly told them what our ownership was like, I felt hurt, frustrated and humble. Not any more. The best fans in the world now have the best owners.

Finally the glow, this will be felt as long as the consortium keep behind us. They are winners and this will shine through. On Thursday, like everyone associated, I felt euphoric. I swear that winning the European Cup couldn’t have meant more.

Oh so happy and I hope all of you continue to feel the same through this roller coaster ride. Glad all the articles, by all the fans, were a motivator for Mandy and the gang. Her words not mine.

Enjoy, lads and lasses (all the smiling faces).

