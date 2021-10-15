News

Newcastle United release official statement on Steve Bruce situation

Friday afternoon has seen Newcastle United release an official statement on the Steve Bruce situation.

Many people expected Steve Bruce to be an early casualty of the new ownership, with the mess he has made of the job as NUFC Head Coach.

However, that hasn’t proved to be the case, so far. With it obviously taking time to bring in a replacement.

Indeed, this Newcastle United official statement released at 1pm on Friday afternoon, has announced that he will definitely be in charge on Sunday for the Tottenham match.

The statement also making clear that if / when any change is going to be made, Steve Bruce will be the first to know.

Whilst like most fans I am disappointed Steve Bruce will still be here on Sunday, I do think a very smart move by the new owners to take the heat out of the Head Coach’s press conference which is due to take place at 1.30pm.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that head coach Steve Bruce will take charge of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur and in doing so reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager.

Amanda Staveley said: “We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach. Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday.

“If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

“Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St. James’ Park with you.”

