Newcastle United owners potentially paying £700,000 a week wages – Concerns raised

Since the new Newcastle United owners swept into St James Park eight days ago, there has been a lot, A LOT, written about our club.

If we thought previously that the media loved to write about the circus / soap opera our club has been for too many years to mention, well, we hadn’t seen anything yet.

The sheer volume of Newcastle United related coverage / articles has been quite incredible, the odd one has even had some basis in fact. No, honestly, I have seen a few that aren’t total fantasy.

However, you know you have really made it when you have former Port Vale, now Congleton Town, striker Tom Pope writing about the new Newcastle United owners in his regular column (see below) for the Stoke Sentinel.

Actually, to be fair, he does largely make a far better job than 99% of the full-time journalists have done this past week or so, including this: ‘So, that brings up the moral question and the understandable objections about that country’s record on human rights. All I would say there is that’s for our government to do something about. If they don’t, then why should that be down to a football club? So, I can see why Newcastle fans are embracing this deal. I just wonder what the consequences are going to be for the game.’

However, he does get a little bit carried away at times and jumps a little(!!!) bit forward when pondering on the new Newcastle United owners: ‘Say they eventually bring in Haaland or Mbappe for £700,000 a week. That means average players on “only” £40,000 a week will want their own wage to go up.’

Funnily enough, Newcastle fans are more concerned at the moment simply about staying up and getting a proper manager in to take the place of Steve Bruce.

It will be next week when we are all wondering why the new Newcastle United owners haven’t yet put the £35m a year wages offers to both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland!

Tom Pope writing for Stoke Sentinel:

‘Nothing against Newcastle United but I don’t see how them becoming the richest club in the world can be good for football in this country.

We’re expecting them to start spending hundreds of millions, and that is only going to drive up wages at their club and have an effect on the rest of the Premier League.

Say they eventually bring in Haaland or Mbappe for £700,000 a week. That means average players on “only” £40,000 a week will want their own wage to go up.

The other big clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will have to spend more to compete and then do we end up with another situation like earlier this year when Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus – and let’s not forget the English clubs who went along with it – wanted a European Super League to keep the money coming in.

And what about the rest of the Premier League? Newcastle spending big will just make life harder for clubs like Norwich and Burnley who try to live within their own means.

I’m talking about the effects on football here and haven’t even mentioned the fact Newcastle are being taken over by owners from Saudia Arabia.

So, that brings up the moral question and the understandable objections about that country’s record on human rights. All I would say there is that’s for our government to do something about. If they don’t, then why should that be down to a football club?

So, I can see why Newcastle fans are embracing this deal. I just wonder what the consequences are going to be for the game.’

