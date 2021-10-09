Opinion

Newcastle United glory in five years due to this – Why not?

Anyone who tells you that money can’t buy success in English football, doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Money has always bought success!

Shankly’s Liverpool, Ferguson’s Manure, Dalglish’s Blackburn, Abramovich’s Chelski and Abu Dhabi’s Man City, all won the Premier League by outspending their rivals.

All were, by far, the biggest spenders in the period immediately leading up to their successes – and that period was always less than 5 years!

Even Newcastle United, under the ambitious control of Sir John & Freddie, when for a short time WE were the biggest spenders, came within one horrible game – Manure at home (4 March 1996) – of emulating the clubs on the big spenders list and, again, that was within 4 years of Sir John taking over a CHAMPIONSHIP club.

Of course the money has to be spent wisely and, of course, the competition now is more acute than it was 25 years ago and more.

All the more reason, therefore, that the first appointment is the right one AND THIS SHOULD NOT BE RUSHED.

Selecting their first manager/coach will be THE key decision for the consortium at Newcastle United and will define everything which follows.

I was slightly worried by the news that they already have a director of football operations and are considering one of Man City’s backroom staff to join the team BEFORE appointing a manager – shades of Wise / Keegan.

Every interview I’ve ever watched involving super-successful managers, has highlighted that the relationship between the Chairman and the Manager was paramount, and essential to success. Any-thing(one) clouding that relationship can only hinder the success.

Could there be a better time to invite Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer back into the fold and ask them for any suggestions as to who could handle the job and its unique requirements? I think not.

In any event, I look forward to seeing them both in the stands and, maybe, even greeted on the pitch, for the Spurs game – what an atmosphere that would generate!

I’m still pinching myself and literally had tears in my eyes on several occasions whilst watching it all unfold on Sky Sports News. Let’s hope Amanda and her chums get that first decision right.

The Newcastle United takeover has given us the one thing we’ve been without for so, so long and that is hope. We can, at last, start enjoying match days like we used to in the knowledge that the powers that be are on our side and not just ripping us off.

HAWAY THE LADS!!!

