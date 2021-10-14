News

New Newcastle United owners only 48 tickets away from selling out first 4 matches

Late Thursday afternoon and the new Newcastle United owners were at last handed the keys to St James Park.

A week later and we have seen tickets selling like the very hottest of cakes.

Great to see the positivity and hope flowing back through people’s veins, after the 14+ years of Mike Ashley had seen the fanbase sent into a semi-catatonic state.

Last Friday, only hours after getting the keys to St James Park, the new Newcastle United owners had the pleasure of announcing the first sold out game at St James Park for 29 months.

Newcastle v Tottenham will have a full house of paying fans, a 4.30pm kick-off at St James Park on Sunday 17 October.

The last game when all 52,000+ seats were sold, was on 4 May 2019, when a packed St James Park watched a brilliant match, Newcastle 2 Liverpool 3, United so unlucky to lose in what would prove to be Rafa Benitez’ final home match.

The closest Newcastle have come to a St James Park full of paying customers was when 51,198 were inside St James Park on 6 October 2019, to watch Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0, Matty Longstaff with the only goal of the game.

In a two month period from 28 December 2019 to the end of February 2020, we did see a full St James Park. However, with 20% of the crowd (10,000) handed free season tickets to fill the thousands of empty seats generated by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, you could hardly describe it having been a ‘sold out’ St James Park…

Not only has this Tottenham game sold out but also the last remaining tickets for Crystal Palace next weekend also quickly went.

Making it three in a row, once Chelsea at home was opened up to non-season ticket holders / members, every ticket for that match on Saturday 30 October swiftly went.

Now set to make it four out of four for the new Newcastle United owners, at 10am this (Thursday 14 October) morning, the official NUFC ticketing site is showing only 48 tickets remain for the away match at Brighton on Saturday 6 November. Quite remarkable when you consider this game has been moved to a time (5.30pm) which means no public transport (trains etc) can get fans back to Tyneside that same night. Yet set to sell out to Newcastle fans three and a half weeks in advance.

Newcastle United are refusing to sell season tickets now with three matches gone, so it is game by game at the moment for all non-NUFC season ticket holders, at least until possibly half season tickets will be made available around December time.

So, in the meantime, Newcastle United have helpfully made available the dates match by match tickets will go on sale for NUFC home matches until the end of December.

As you can see, three stages of when tickets go on sale for each game, with season ticket holders and member getting first go, then opening up to everybody but only buying online, then finally everybody can buy in person and over the phone, as well as online (the Brentford match is definitely on that date but all of the following ones could change for TV, the schedule date for live TV matches in December and January to be announced was Monday but three days later we are still waiting).

So eleven days until the fifth match of this new NUFC ownership era goes on sale:

Newcastle v Brentford – Saturday 20 November

Monday 25 October 2021 – Season ticket holders and members can buy

Monday 1 November – Everyone (online)

Monday 8 November 2021 – Everyone (including over the phone and in person)

Newcastle v Norwich – Wednesday 1 December

Tuesday 9 November 2021 – Season ticket holders and members can buy

Tuesday 16 November – Everyone (online)

Tuesday 23 November 2021 – Everyone (including over the phone and in person)

Newcastle v Burnley – Saturday 4 December

Wednesday 10 November 2021 – Season ticket holders and members can buy

Wednesday 17 November – Everyone (online)

Wednesday 24 November 2021 – Everyone (including over the phone and in person)

Newcastle v Man City – Saturday 18 December

Monday 22 November 2021 – Season ticket holders and members can buy

Monday 29 November – Everyone (online)

Monday 6 December 2021 – Everyone (including over the phone and in person)

Newcastle v Man Utd – Saturday 18 December

Tuesday 30 November 2021 – Season ticket holders and members can buy

Tuesday 7 December – Everyone (online)

Tuesday 14 December 2021 – Everyone (including over the phone and in person)

When buying online for home tickets go HERE for matches at St James Park.

