News

Mark Lawrenson feels sorry for Steve Bruce because of the way he has been treated

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about his old mate Steve Bruce.

The BBC Sport pundit thinks Steve Bruce has been hard done by (no surprise there).

Mark Lawrenson has repeatedly defended the Newcastle United Head Coach when the fans have made clear their unhappiness with the job he is doing.

Now though the former Liverpool player has been criticising the new Newcastle owners, accusing them of leaving Steve Bruce ‘dangling’ in this past week after taking over at St James Park.

Most fans thought it would be an early sacking for Steve Bruce but earlier on Thursday it was announced that the plan is for him to do the media duties / press conference on Friday, then presumably be still in the dugout on Sunday against Spurs. This apparently due to the new owners still working towards appointing a replacement but things made more difficult with having to do it during the Premier League season.

Mark Lawrenson reckons that the new owners should: ‘Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public.’

Well the new owners (Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi) met Steve Bruce for around an hour on Monday at the training ground and could well of course have also had other conversations since then, that haven’t been reported.

Bottom line is that Mark Lawrenson is just making assumptions, whereas indeed Bruce may well be very much in the loop as to what the plan is from the new owners and what his place is in that, if any.

As for the new owners going public with whatever their intentions are, no doubt their judgement is that, at least for the time being, that wouldn’t help the current difficult situation.

Having to take over the club at short notice and during a season is tough enough, taking over when that club is in the relegation zone and has no wins in its first eight games (all competitions) is a bit of a nightmare.

As for Sunday’s game, Mark Lawrenson says about Tottenham: ‘I don’t think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.’

However, he only predicts Newcastle United to get a point from a 1-1 draw, in front of the new owners.

I’m not saying this is a ‘must win’ game but arguably, especially with the ultra positive atmosphere after Ashley’s departure to help, I think this is probably the most winnable game in the next five or so weeks, with Palace away, Chelsea home and then Brighton away to follow.

Hopefully whoever is in the dugout will throw everything at harnessing the atmosphere on Sunday and have the NUFC players get at Spurs from the first whistle.

Not many (any?) Newcastle fans would say that the ideal person to do that is Steve Bruce but that indeed looks as if it may well be going to be the case.

As for feeling sorry for Steve Bruce? Well either way he will be still stuffing a fortune into his pockets, whether continuing for the time being or going, having done a really shoddy job that would have seen him sacked from pretty much any other club.

In just over two years he has enjoyed a £125m net spend under Mike Ashley and yet there has been this eight games without a win start to the season and over the past ten months, only seven wins in thirty seven matches.

I feel sorry for the Newcastle fans who have had to endure Steve Bruce…

Mark Lawrenson speaking to BBC Sport:

“I keep reading about who the next Newcastle manager is going to be.

“So I feel sorry for Magpies boss Steve Bruce because no one has come out and said what is happening to him.

“Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public.

“Don’t just leave him dangling.

“It’s not an ideal situation for him or his players.

“Tottenham found a bit of form against Aston Villa in their last game, but they are still far from convincing and I don’t think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Tottenham 1.”

