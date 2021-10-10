Opinion

Karren Brady talking of ‘dubious moral dilemmas’ with Newcastle – Who owns West Ham again?

It is a strange one with Karren Brady.

The vice-chair of West Ham and yet she is also a regular columnist with a national newspaper, where she regularly discusses what is happening at other Premier League clubs, often criticising and / or making judgements on those she is talking about.

I think for many people it simply looks at best, unprofessional.

Why West Ham allow this to happen is a mystery, equally the Premier League. Karren Brady publicly discussing and at times criticising those who run other Premier League clubs.

She has now had her say (see below) on recent events at St James Park.

In her piece declaring: ‘[Newcastle] Supporters interviewed about their view on the new owner being Saudi, with their — how shall we put it kindly? — dubious moral dilemmas, said this was an issue for another day.’

When anybody starts talking about morals / moral dilemmas, I think they need to be sure they are on pretty safe ground.

Definition of moral(s) – ‘Standards of behaviour; principles of right and wrong.’

When we talk about morals, it is in essence usually all about applying your own personal morals to somebody else, seeing how they shape up.

For an awful lot of people, when they apply their own morals to those who own West Ham, they will find the Hammers ownership fall well short, considering how they have made their fortunes.

Indeed, when applying the morals of other people to those who own Premier League clubs, I think I would only have 100% confidence in one club ownership definitely passing the morals test – step forward Delia Smith and her cooking on TV and writing books about it fortune.

As Delia herself might say: ‘Let’s be having you!’

Karren Brady writing in The Sun – 8 October 2021:

‘Jubilant scenes around St James’ Park on Thursday night after the announcement that Mike Ashley had left the club after 14 years as owner.

I am sure he was just as jubilant as the supporters to be out of there.

Because what he hoped would be a love affair between them on the scale of Romeo and Juliet ended up as irreconcilable a split as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s, with both parties happy to see the back of each other.

Supporters interviewed about their view on the new owner being Saudi, with their — how shall we put it kindly? — dubious moral dilemmas, said this was an issue for another day.

I suspect seeing off Ashley and welcoming an owner with a £320billion fortune may mean that day never comes for them.

But what the rest of the Premier League, the football authorities and the Crouch review will make of it . . . well, that day will come, I’m sure of it.’

