John Barnes raises Liverpool worries if Steven Gerrard completes Newcastle United move

John Barnes has been speaking, yet again, about the situation at Newcastle United after the takeover.

Three weeks after that breaking news of Mike Ashley at last selling and still no new manager appointed.

Steve Bruce of course sacked but Graeme Jones made interim Newcastle United manager for last Saturday’s draw with Crystal Palace and this Chelsea game at St James Park on Saturday.

What then follows after Saturday’s game is still a mystery, with the Newcastle owners said to have spoken to a number of people about the vacancy in the NUFC dugout.

Steven Gerrard is one of those still seen as in contention for the job but John Barnes has a warning for the current Rangers boss, stating: ‘Ultimately, Steven Gerrard might want to go to Liverpool but I don’t think he’ll do that if he moves to Newcastle. Is that going to be the best move if he harbours ambitions to manage Liverpool? Or does he want to go to a club that will give him the possibility to fulfil his ambitions and be a top manager and to win the league?’

Not really exactly sure what John Barnes is on about here, as I don’t know why a move to Newcastle United now, would then prevent any future potential job at Liverpool. Who knows what happens in the future? Rangers could fall away and in a year or so Steven Gerrard finds his star has fallen a long long way and mentions for what most people would see as bigger / better jobs may well dry up, likewise he could come to Newcastle and do a poor / average / brilliant job that has him at a certain level if then he later left NUFC and was looking for his next job.

It is all about the moment and making choices, seizing the chance if an opportunity comes along…or deciding you are better off where you are for the time being. Whether Steven Gerrard is in the thoughts of the new Newcastle owners remains to be seen and who knows how Gerrard would react if offered that opportunity at St James Park?

John Barnes is otherwise very good at stating the obvious, educating Newcastle fans that they won’t suddenly be buying all the best players in the world in January and storming up to the top of the league.

Yes John, I think we all as Newcastle fans just maybe thought this might be the case, as avoiding relegation is what we all see as the immediate pressing concern, before then the new owners can then start pushing the club in the right direction and properly repair all these years of neglect under the previous owner.

Although John Barnes seems a bit puzzled about this issue as well, declaring: ‘I don’t know if Newcastle fans should be relieved that Mike Ashley has gone but they can be excited about the future.’

Exactly why should Newcastle fans not be relieved that Mike Ashley has gone? John Barnes then bizarrely really answering that question in the same sentence, saying how we can ‘be excited about the future’ now. Answers on a postcard please.

John Barnes speaking to BonusCodeBets:

“I don’t know if Newcastle fans should be relieved that Mike Ashley has gone but they can be excited about the future.

“It will take time, it’s not going to be a short-term situation because they can’t spend all the money now.

“It will be harder than when Abramovich came to Chelsea and the [Manchester] City Abu Dhabi takeover. They were able to blow everyone out of the water, but because of the financial constraints on clubs now, Newcastle won’t be able to do that straight away.

“The [Newcastle] fans will have to temper their excitement and know that it isn’t going to change overnight.

“They’re not going to be signing the best players in the world in January. They have to try and spend money to improve slowly. The best players can get satisfaction financially at the bigger clubs.

“First of all they have to try and get a manager.

“Ultimately, Steven Gerrard might want to go to Liverpool but I don’t think he’ll do that if he moves to Newcastle.

“Is that going to be the best move if he harbours ambitions to manage Liverpool?

“Or does he want to go to a club that will give him the possibility to fulfil his ambitions and be a top manager and to win the league?

“The expectations have to be tempered for any manager going there now. If Newcastle finish 15th, and they probably will be around 15th this season, then what does that mean?

“It has to be a long-term plan. They might want a more proven manager in terms of European experience.

“Newcastle fans have to be realistic with this season and the priority is to stay up, whether it’s Steven Gerrard, Paulo Fonseca or Antonio Conte.”

