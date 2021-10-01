Opinion

Joelinton interview clearly shows he has been listening to Steve Bruce

Joelinton has been speaking ahead of the Wolves match.

Coming off the bench in the first three Premier League matches of this season, since Callum Wilson has been out injured the Brazilian has started all of the last three matches.

Joelinton insisting that despite no wins in seven games (including the Burnley cup match which he started), the atmosphere is still good in the Newcastle United squad.

Joelinton is yet to score this season and indeed never looks like doing so, with now only six goals in 75 Premier League appearances, the club’s record £40m buy flattering to deceive for many / most fans. Although some supporters claim he has improved away from the penalty area…

Joelinton interview shown on Football Daily ahead of the Wolves match:

“The atmosphere [within the NUFC squad] is good.

“Of course, we are frustrated.

“Particularly after recent games, games we should have won.

“You take the game at home to Southampton.

“The game at Watford last week.

“When we conceded goals late on, we ended up with only one point [in each of those two games].

“But the atmosphere is really good and we are working really hard, and hope to continue improving, and get the win on Saturday [at Wolves].”

This is where I really worry, Steve Bruce talking nonsense in public and you hoping that surely he doesn’t honestly really believe what he is saying, then though finding out that with things like this Joelinton interview, clearly this is the mentality Bruce is constantly pushing within the NUFC squad. This idea that performances have been really good and it has just been bad luck stopping Newcastle getting wins.

Reality is that only rock bottom Norwich have conceded more than Newcastle’s 14 goals in only six games, whilst in attack the lack of quality goalscorers in the team is desperate.

Joelinton mentions the Southampton match BUT it was Newcastle that were ultra lucky to get a point, not the Saints!. They came to St James Park and totally dominated the game, 65% possession and more than twice as many shots (22 v 10) as Newcastle. Leeds as well had 65% possession at St James Park, totally dominated the first half and should have had the game won by the break, a pretty even second half followed BUT Newcastle overall deserved to lose.

Yes against a really poor Watford, Newcastle deserved the win, but on that basis NUFC would still only have three points as none of the other games did they deserve anything.

As for the Man Utd match, Newcastle battled away but by the end were well beaten and didn’t deserve anything. Steve Bruce and his media mates made out that NUFC had an impossible task at Old Trafford but this season the reality is that Man Utd have been far from impressive – losing at home to Villa and West Ham, drawing at Southampton, losing at Young Boys, very lucky and undeserved wins over Wolves and Villarreal.

As further proof of the Steve Bruce influence within the squad and performances very good etc, just unlucky, we also have another player buying into it, ahead of Wolves.

Matt Ritchie speaking to NUFC TV:

“The performances, there has been some real good positives that come from them.

“I think the points will come if we continue to perform the way that we have done.

“There’s been some real positives in the performances, shots and created chances.

“Controlling games in moments that are important.

“I think that certainly the last three games there has been a real desire, a mentality to carry out the…the instructions given.

“We have looked really strong and hopefully we can turn the performances into a win.”

I’m not sure about ‘the instructions given’ but what I do know is that Newcastle have to start and play a lot better than we have seen so far, for 90 minutes and not just a few minutes here and there in games, then claiming such unreal positives.

