Opinion

Intriguing new NUST survey of thousands of fans after Newcastle United takeover

Following the Newcastle United takeover, a survey of NUFC fans has taken place and the results published on Thursday (14 October) night.

The intriguing new survey of thousands of fans has been undertaken by NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust).

In the survey they say ‘A staggering 98.5%’ of fans taking part ‘are more hopeful about the club’s future’ after the takeover, which I suppose leaves open the biggest question…why are 1.5% less hopeful!!!

Interesting that 73.7% of those taking part are ‘more likely’ to now go to home matches at St James Park.

Far more interesting still is that 72.3% of NUFC fans voting, said that they ‘know another fan who is likely to return to supporting Newcastle United’…

Even even more interesting, is to compare this survey / poll and mood of fans, with the results of another survey (see below) of supporters by NUST that was published only nine days ago…more pertinently, only two days before the NUFC takeover happened out of nowhere.

NUST survey results after Newcastle United Takeover – 14 October 2021:

‘A staggering 98.5% of members are more hopeful about the club’s future after the arrival of the club’s new owners. This is a huge mandate for change at the football club and supporter backing for the takeover is higher than ever. The message is clear from members, the future is much brighter at Newcastle United.

73.7% of members surveyed are more likely to attend a first-team fixture at St James’ Park. Demand for tickets has already rocketed with Sunday’s game with Tottenham Hotspur sold out and the following league fixture with Chelsea sold out.

Incredibly 72.3% of members surveyed know another fan who is likely to return to supporting Newcastle United. This number will come as no surprise to many who have witnessed lifelong supporters drift away from the club in the last 14 years. That so many fans are ready to once again actively support the club speaks volumes about the hope new owners bestowed on the fanbase.

The early signs are incredibly positive and the fan base is as active and as optimistic as it has been in a long time.

Thank you for completing the survey, the results give a clear message that so far Newcastle United fans are impressed with what we have heard from new owners. Howay the lads for Sunday.’

Here are the headline findings in the NUST survey of members – Tuesday 5 October 2021:

Happy with Newcastle United preparations for 2021/22 season? (Question asked August 2021)

No: 92.4%

Confident Newcastle United will not be relegated this 2021/22 season? (Question asked October 2021)

No: 95.9%

Unhappy with Steve Bruce as manager [Head Coach] of Newcastle United? (Question asked August – Start of 2021/22 season)

Yes – 89.9%

Should Steve Bruce walk away from his post in the best interests of Newcastle United ? (Question asked October 2021)

Yes – 94.3%

Are you in favour of the Newcastle United takeover? (Question asked August 2021)

Yes – 93.8%

Are you dissatisfied with the Premier League? (Question asked August 2021)

Yes – 98.0%

Supportive of 1892 pledge (The fans fund to raise cash to potentially own a stake in NUFC alongside new owners)?

Yes – 81.7%

(To join thousands of other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

