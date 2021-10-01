News

England call up young Newcastle United goalkeeper for internationals

Friday has seen news of a young Newcastle United goalkeeper getting called up by England for internationals.

Max Thompson is hoping to face Russia and Norway at Under 18 level.

The 17 year old will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Freddie Woodman, who has represented England at every level up to and including Under 21s.

Freddie Woodman won the UEFA European Under 17 Championship with England back in 2014.

Then he won the 2017 FIFA Under 20 World Cup with England, Woodman picking up the Golden Glove Award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper in the process. The Newcastle keeper saved a penalty in the final against Venezuela which England won 1–0.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Teenage goalkeeper Max Thompson has been called up by England’s under-18 team for two matches in Marbella this month.

The 17-year-old Little Benton Academy product has been selected for games against Norway and Russia on the Costa del Sol.

New coach Ryan Garry’s team face their Norway counterparts at the Marbella Football Centre on Thursday, 7th October (kick-off 4pm local time) before taking on Russia’s youngsters at the same venue at 3pm (local time) on Monday, 11th October.

Thompson was named on the bench for Newcastle United’s first team for friendlies against York City and Doncaster Rovers in pre-season, and has regularly trained with Steve Bruce’s squad this term.

He travelled to last weekend’s game at Watford and although he wasn’t included in the matchday squad, he took part in the pre-match warm-up with Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie and goalkeeping coach Simon Smith.

Thompson – one of three goalkeepers in the England under-18s party – made his debut for the Magpies’ under-23s in November and was part of the United under-18s side which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup last term.

The full England under-18s squad for the games against Norway and Russia is: Jack Hall (Sheffield Wednesday), Charlie Setford (Ajax), Max Thompson (Newcastle United), Harvey Araujo (Fulham), Elijah Campbell (Everton), James Clarridge (Nottingham Forest), Brodi Hughes (Chelsea), Jadel Katongo (Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Joshua Robinson (Arsenal), Zak Sturge (Brighton & Hove Albion), Samuel Braybrooke (Leicester City), Lewis Hall (Chelsea), Samuel Mather (Manchester United), Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace), Michael Olakigbe (Fulham), Silko Thomas (Chelsea), Charlie Webster (Chelsea), Oakley Cannonier (Liverpool), Zak Emmerson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Sonny Perkins (West Ham United), Jude Soonsup-Bell (Chelsea).’