Competition Appeal Tribunal confirm how many Newcastle fans from ‘over 50 countries’ watched hearing

The Newcastle United takeover CAT (Competition Appeal Tribunal) jurisdiction hearing went ahead at 10.30am on Wednesday (29 September 2021) with Newcastle fans able to watch proceedings via a livestream.

In the anti-competition action, Mike Ashley is demanding that the Premier League reconsider the Newcastle United takeover deal, with in addition the NUFC owner also seeking damages, interest and costs due to the Saudi takeover not happening in 2020.

Wednesday’s hearing was never going to be the dam finally breaking and Newcastle fans getting a much-awaited Newcastle United takeover, however, that didn’t put off a significant number clicking in online.

Friday has seen CAT confirm exactly how high the level of interest had been, releasing the following information via their Twitter account:

‘Case 1402/5/7/21: St James Holdings Ltd v The Football Association Premier League Ltd

We have received queries regarding the viewership of the livestream on 29/09/21.

There were approximately 33000 views from over 50 countries with an approx. peak of over 4000 concurrent viewers.’

Many Newcastle fans watching the livestream of the action as it happened on Wednesday, may have been hoping for 90 minutes of entertainment, but were left disappointed.

Instead it was more akin to a one day cricket match, a war of attrition with little of note happening for long periods, with occasional moments of ‘excitement’ to get you off your seat.

The livestream showed you six people. The three man CAT (Competition Appeal Tribunal) panel hearing the case, then representing Mike Ashley through his holding company St James’ Holdings’ Ltd (SJHL) was Daniel Jowell QC, whilst Adam Lewis QC was speaking for the Premier League. Nick De Marco QC was also there but spoke little, he was there representing the football club (Newcastle United) and is heading up Ashley’s / NUFC’s arbitration case. Which is separate but obviously very much has connections to this anti-competition case.

One of the big moments of interest came early in the match / day, when the Premier League appealed for the case to be thrown out, claiming that it “goes over the same ground” as the arbitration case. The Premier League QC revealing that the arbitration case is scheduled to start on Monday 3 January 2022 and is expected to last a little over a week.

Wednesday’s hearing ended with an announcement from the CAT panel, that the decision on whether or not the anti-competition action will be able to be heard by them, will be made public at some later date.

A number of pieces of interesting information and claims did emerge during Wednesday's hearing, please go HERE to read an overview of what went on.


