Opinion

‘Come and rejoin the 97% of fans who wanted and believed in Newcastle United takeover’

For those of us who believed in the Newcastle United takeover consortium and felt they were being unfairly prevented from taking over this club, we are absolutely elated with the transformational news this week.

For those of you who ridiculed Keith Patterson and others and who doubted the resolve of the Newcastle United takeover consortium and didn’t believe that the EPL and Big six were blocking this deal, well……be the bigger man and admit you were wrong, move on and rejoin the 97% of fans who wanted and believed in this Newcastle United takeover.

We can now all be truly United again and what a powerful force NUFC fans can be, as we back this team with our full support and remove the sniping and factions and agendas.

Boycotters can return and rejoin their friends as we all look forward to, very likely, the most exciting times of our lives.

I don’t want to get into the debate about the Saudis, so I’ll just make this brief observation about them.

They have a vision, they on the face of it do have plans to change and let’s consider this fact – they are now in business with a woman and Jewish family. If that doesn’t point to changes in Saudi mindsets, I don’t know what will.

We all know they have a very long way to go and their human rights attitudes need severe change.

It would be fantastic if during this journey with Newcastle United, they can start to make real change in their country. Ok, that’s enough of that.

What is amusing is the cloak of secrecy has well and truly came off the self-appointed big six, with main protagonist Daniel Levy publicly spitting his dummy out over this – hope we stick it to his Spurs side next week.

The fact this Newcastle United takeover was prevented from going through a year ago by him and others is disgusting and well, they are going to feel the squeeze over the next few years, as hopefully Spurs are pushed well out of the top four places (which they are already drifting away from of course anyway).

Patience needs to be our byword at the moment, it won’t be overnight success, but with the right appointments in key positions: DOF, Manager, Academy, Scouting and significant investment in the club infrastructure, we can then give ourselves a platform to add the players over time to transform our squad.

I am still pinching myself to realise this is real and I’m writing this as a reality, rather than a long held dream.

I wrote an article previously saying that NUFC, with the right investment, is as big a club as Liverpool and Man Utd and far bigger than Citeh or Chelsea, some people ridiculed that idea.

Well my friends, let us just see where this takes us.

It’s my belief that within the next ten years, one of the biggest challenges the consortium will have, is to either develop St James Park in some way and it’ll have to be architecturally, very creatively, to accommodate 80,000+, or convince the fanbase it would be better to find another location around the City, or just outside, to build a new home.

You may think that is far-fetched, but if we can regularly attract 50,000 watching Bruceball, come on, it’s not that far-fetched is it?

Liverpool and Man Utd only managed to overtake Newcastle in terms of major trophies won, around 1969.

So, historically speaking, we were more successful than them.

Yes, in the modern era, the last 50 years, we have fallen well behind them both, time to reduce that gap and put things right – the status quo is about to be broken boys and I can’t wait.

Don’t underestimate the Saudis, they don’t do second, no matter how much Amanda tries to temper enthusiasm, they will be aiming to be number one, not just in England, but the world.

What a time to be a Toon fan, hold on everyone this is going to be some ride!

The Mackems will be gutted, what a shame, mind the gap!!

Here’s looking forward to next week, what an atmosphere that is now going to be, Howay the lads!!

