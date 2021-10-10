Opinion

A beIN Sports request for Steve Bruce to stay in charge for Spurs gets Newcastle fans reaction…

When Newcastle fans heard that Mike Ashley had vacated St James Park, the next thought for many of them was when will Steve Bruce be following him out the exit door?

An appointment that Newcastle fans thought was shocking back in July 2019 and nothing in these intervening 27 months to convince otherwise.

Overwhelmingly appalling negative football, clueless tactics, embarrassing excuses…and those were / are Bruce’s best points!

Only two wins in twenty one games in a four and a half months period last season, then starting this season with no wins in eight games, second bottom of the Premier League and no other PL club having conceded more goals.

So, a no-brainer that Steve Bruce will be waved off ASAP before he can do any more damage?

Maybe not such a straightforward decision for everybody though…

Andy Kerr (beIN Sports presenter and Newcastle United fan) via Twitter:

‘Amidst all the anticipation of new arrivals at Newcastle, would fans like to see Steve Bruce reach the 1000 game mark at Newcastle United ? ( He’s on 999 now).

Whatever you think of his record at SJP, would it be harsh to leave him stranded 1 short of such a milestone?’

Hopefully Andy will recover from what appears to have been a serious blow to the head (normally has very good / interesting points to make when talking NUFC and wrong to assume everybody who works at beIN Sports is at the level of Richard Keys) when coming up with this suggestion / poser, the responses from his fellow Newcastle fans pretty conclusive…

Jamie Smith:

‘No because it’s about NUFC, not Steve Bruce.

He has us second bottom of the league and we can’t afford 3 more points to slip away on what should and will be one of the biggest days in our history.

Cabbage oot.’

Jamie Swan:

‘So Harold Shipman tops 999 grannies. Gets caught bang to rights… shall we let him have one more for luck?’

Jazz Paul:

‘I’m not even a Newcastle fan but the thought of him falling short of an ultimately meaningless milestone that will mean a ridiculous amount to him gives me the kind of ere.tion you could fell an oak tree with.’

Rafa Bingo1:

‘Nobody who supports a club he has been near as a manager has anything but contempt for the UK’s richest farmer.’

Monsieur Sharp:

‘Maybe give it 5 yrs and let him guest manage a game – perhaps one of the dead rubber fixtures between having won the league and the CL final?’

Julio Taylor:

‘Put him in charge of the reserves and he can stay there until his contract runs out.’

Michaell-Chay Hayden:

‘Equally incredibly funny.

The way he’s been portrayed by the media he should easily get another prem job.’

Rob Watson:

‘No.

Taxi for Bruce

The three points a new guy might get could keep us up.

No sentiment in football.

Besides he’s had about 80 to many in my eyes.’

Michael Laverton:

‘The three points Bruce might get could keep us up the players might be rejuvenated by the takeover knowing they are playing for a move or a place.’

John Milton:

‘He can reach it at his next high-profile job.’

Mark Lockey:

‘Given what we’ve been told by various “pundits” over the last 2 years he’ll walk into another PL job and reach the milestone regardless.’

El Paso De Cans:

‘Not a chance.

Why would the new owners want to flatten the atmosphere by having a complete enthusiasm hoover in the dug out.

His time is up. No room for sentiment.’

MBE Jock McBurnsie:

‘There would be nothing more special then make sure he DOESN’T.

Horrendous man who doesn’t deserve anything apart from his P45.

He has been given enough favours.

What next let Ted in Byker manage the club for one game on his 70th birthday?’

Magipes:

‘He’s history, together with Ashley & Charnley.

Thursday was the start of a new, exciting era for the club & its loyal fans.

Steve Bruce is no longer part of its future so it’s good riddance to bad rubbish in my opinion.

I couldn’t give a flying **** about his 1000th game.’

King of Northumbria:

‘Please God No.

He’d kill the atmosphere and excitement.

The stadium is going to be rocking, the atmosphere electric. Unless Bruce is there.’

Jess:

‘No thank you x.’

Rutger Bonks:

‘He’s very fortunate to have added 96 games to his tally at #nufc which he should be grateful for.’

Joe:

‘I would like it if he was sacked 1 minute before kick off in order to get his hopes up even further, actually.’

