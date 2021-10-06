News

6 Chelsea players are injury doubts for Newcastle United match on Saturday

The Chelsea players and manager were relieved on Tuesday night.

Kai Havertz giving Chelsea the lead in their League Cup match just before half-timer, with then Che Adams equalising almost immediately after the break.

With no extra-time to be played, when the match finished 1-1 it was straight to penalties, with the home side the victors and moving into the last eight.

There were six Chelsea players who came into the team last night, whilst Southampton made nine changes from their Premier League team.

However, after the close win on penalties, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he’d had to make three changes to the team he had intended to play, due to injuries for Azpilicueta, Christensen and Loftus-Cheek.

Newcastle United of course could do with every little bit of help that comes their way at the moment, after Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce left a right mess behind them, when exiting St James Park with pockets bulging with cash as their ‘reward’ for leaving such a shambles behind them.

So can Newcastle fans hope for injury and fitness issues concerning Chelsea players to give them a bit of a boost ahead of Saturday? Possibly.

Cesar Azpilicueta picked up a knock to his shoulder in training this week, which saw him ruled out of last night’s game and Thomas Tuchel revealed it was ‘very painful’ for the Chelsea defender, but he’s hopeful he can be available at St James Park.

For Ruben Loftus-Cheek though, it isn’t as clear cut. Tuchel revealing that a hip problem was the reason he had to be left out of last night’s team against Southampton and he is a major doubt for the Newcastle match.

With Andreas Christensen though, he is expected to be fine for Saturday and should return to training on Thursday ahead of the game. He ended up having to miss the League Cup match because of the need for minor surgery to do with an issue concerning his teeth. That not expected to prevent him being in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku though could give interim NUFC boss Graeme Jones a big boost, the striker was injured and forced off against Malmo last midweek in the Champions League. The Belgian striker twisting his ankle and after missing these last two matches looks all but certain to be missing Newcastle as well.

Timo Werner is another of the Chelsea players looking set to miss the game at St James Park. He was also forced off the pitch in that Malmo match a week ago, he has a hamstring problem and a major surprise if he came back this weekend.

More good news for Newcastle is that Christian Pulisic was on his way back to full fitness but had a recent setback, that leaving Thomas Tuchel unable to give a return date for the USMNT star.

Looking at the six Chelsea players above, it would appear that Christensen and Azpilicueta will be ready to face Newcastle if selected, but every chance that Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Werner will all miss out.

It looks a tough ask obviously on Saturday, after a bit of a late September blip with 1-0 defeats to both Man City and Juventus, Chelsea have been back on track in October, winning all five matches (all competitions), scoring 16 goals and conceded only two in those games this month.

With Newcastle United, thankfully with Steve Bruce now gone, Graeme Jones has indicated that the NUFC team will be training all five days this week ahead of the Chelsea game, something which wouldn’t be news at pretty much any other club BUT with Steve Bruce notorious for the number of days he and the players had off training, it is a boost to Newcastle’s chances of getting something from the match.

Chelsea have already played 50% more competitive games this season than Newcastle United, 15 as opposed to 10, with actually four in these two weeks leading up to this Newcastle match since the latest international break, as opposed to only two for NUFC.

The visitors of course have a big squad but hopefully these additional injury problems and the sheer amount of football the Chelsea players have been playing, can improve Newcastle’s chances to a certain degree.

A point (or better!) this weekend would be a huge boost for everybody associated with Newcastle United.

