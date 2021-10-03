News

3 Newcastle United players confirmed as returning from injury for Spurs but 2 ruled out

There was good news and bad news when it came to updates on availability of Newcastle United players for the Tottenham match.

Steve Bruce revealing that three players are back fully fit after injury, with Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and most importantly, Callum Wilson, all available to start if selected against Spurs.

However, the Head Coach confirmed that two Newcastle United players will definitely not be starting the game. Martin Dubravka still not fully fit after his operation pre-season, whilst Bruce says Miguel Almiron will not be considered for the NUFC starting eleven on Sunday due to his long journey back from international duty and lack of preparation time for him.

As for the Newcastle United takeover, Steve Bruce was in no doubts: ‘Bring it on and let’s enjoy the ride.’

Exactly how long his (Bruce’s) own ride will last on the post-takeover Newcastle United ‘ride’ remains to be seen. Hopefully no longer than this initial game after the takeover.

Matthew Raisbeck of BBC Newcastle on player availability for the Spurs game on Sunday via Twitter:

‘Steve Bruce confirms Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey are available for Sunday’s match but Martin Dubravka is still out. Bruce says the players have trained “magnificently” this week.’

Steve Bruce on Miguel Almiron:

“I don’t think it would be fair to include Miggy as he only played at 9 o’clock last night in Bolivia.

“He arrives back on Saturday morning. It would be too much for him.”

Steve Bruce on the Newcastle United takeover:

“I met the new owners on Monday when they visited the training ground. I had a 10-15 minute conversation with them – they’re very decent people and were hugely respectful. It was an informal conversation. That’s as far as it’s gone.”

“Take me out of the equation – for a Newcastle fan, it’s fantastic news.

“What it’s needed for a while is someone who’s going to invest, and the most important thing at any club is investing in players – and that’s going to be implemented.

“Any time there’s a negative at the top end of any football club, it’s a problem. That’s now fixed. The fans all want to get behind the new owners and the new way forward. I’m sure the good times are upon us.”

“Exciting times ahead, great for the club, absolutely fantastic for the city of Newcastle, too. Bring it on and let’s enjoy the ride.”

