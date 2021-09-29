Transfer Rumours

Very unlikely any inside info in this report of 3 clubs looking to buy Allan Saint-Maximin but…

Allan Saint-Maximin has been Newcastle United’s best player so far this season, no doubt about that.

To be honest, the competition for that title is pretty non-existent.

However, the failings of others, doesn’t mean Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t impressed and progressed.

Indeed, when it comes to end product, the Frenchman has come on leaps and bounds.

In the 2019/20 Premier League season, ASM was directly involved in seven goals, scoring three and four assists. In 2020/21, the 24 year old repeated those exact same stats.

However, this season already he has been directly involved in five PL goals in six games, scoring two and assisting three. Indeed, only in one PL match this season has Allan Saint-Maximin not scored or assisted.

No surprise then that the transfer stories are starting to emerge…

The Express:

‘The Frenchman was being linked with a £40million switch to Everton this past summer, but Newcastle were able to keep hold of their star man.

‘However, the fan-favourite did make it clear at the end of last season that he wants to be fighting for trophies.

‘Given Newcastle’s start to the season, it may be another campaign where Bruce is trying to steer clear from relegation and it appears as though both Chelsea and Liverpool are keen to take advantage of Newcastle’s situation.

‘Newcastle will not consider selling in the January transfer window but there is said to be growing optimism from Saint-Maximin’s camp that he could seal a move to Chelsea, Liverpool or Everton next summer.’

Now personally, I think this Express one is nonsense, insider info non-existent, in my opinion.

Do they have any special route into ‘Saint-Maximin’s camp’…I very much doubt it.

As for including in the story a claim that Everton could have potentially bought Allan Saint-Maximin for £40m in this 2021 summer window, well, we know that is nonsense. Due to massive spending in the past, Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions meant Everton couldn’t spend money. That is why Rafa Benitez was restricted to free transfers and the budget buy of Gray for less than £2m.

However, just because I think the Express story is based on very little / nothing, that doesn’t mean that I’m not worried about Allan Saint-Maximin. If Newcastle United continue to fail on and off the pitch, with Mike Ashley showing so little ambition and Steve Bruce threatening to relegate NUFC, or indeed succeeding in doing so…

Well, back in October 2020, days ahead of signing a new six year deal, Allan Saint-Maximin declared: ‘If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility. If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.’

Just look at the difference these past two years and a couple of months of how Newcastle United / Steve Bruce have performed with and without Allan Saint-Maximin…

OVERALL PREMIER LEAGUE TOTALS AT NUFC WITH ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 42 Won 18 Drawn 9 Lost 15 Points 63 Goals For 56 Goals Against 60 (NOT INCL 2021/22 SEASON)

Played 48 Won 18 Drawn 12 Lost 18 Points 66 Goals For 63 Goals Against 74 (INCL 2021/22 SEASON)

OVERALL PREMIER LEAGUE TOTALS AT NUFC WITHOUT ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 34 Won 5 Drawn 11 Lost 18 Points 26 Goals For 28 Goals Against 60

As you can see, massive differences in every area.

With Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 1.37 points, 1.31 goals for, 1.54 goals against.

Without Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 0.76 points, 0.82 goals for, 1.76 goals against.

Rightly or wrongly, Newcastle fans perceive Steve Bruce’s entire attacking plan consisting of give the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin. ASM, the vast majority of times, given the ball in his own half and expected to do something by himself to find a way to create something, or at least get Newcastle United up the pitch.

When you look at the stats above, Steve Bruce in 34 Premier League matches only winning five times when Allan Saint-Maximin has been missing, you wonder just where Newcastle and especially Bruce himself would be, if ASM wasn’t at the club.

How much longer we will have Allan Saint-Maximin, unless something changes significantly for the better, I think the writing is on the wall.

