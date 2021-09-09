News

Training update – 20 Newcastle United players train pre-Man Utd but 5 notable by absence

Today (Thursday 9 September) has seen the club release a training update of the Newcastle United players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s trip to play Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Today’s photos showing 20 Newcastle United players training as they hope to bounce back from a dreadful start to the season, with three defeats and the fortunate draw against Southampton in the opening four matches.

Amongst the text that went with Thursday’s photo gallery, the Newcastle United update included:

‘Steve Bruce will update supporters on the fitness of Callum Wilson – who came off with a thigh problem after scoring against Southampton before the international break – when he speaks to the media on Friday, while Ryan Fraser picked up a knock while training with Scotland ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Austria.

Jonjo Shelvey is still sidelined with a calf problem but Karl Darlow is closing in on a return to contention after recovering from Covid-19 while teenager Elliot Anderson has been back in training in recent days, with a persistent hip problem now hopefully behind him, and Isaac Hayden will be pushing for a starting berth after missing out against Southampton.’

The photos published by Newcastle United this Thursday afternoon have featured the following 20 players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Federico Fernandez, Dwight Gayle, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Joe Willock, Freddie Woodman

When it comes to those missing from Thursday’s training images we came up with six who didn’t appear in any of the images.

As well as Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Martin Dubravka, there was also no sign of Paul Dummett or Mark Gillespie.

No surprise to see Shelvey missing as the club update makes clear he won’t be involved against Man Utd, clearly the same with Fraser who was pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot when leaving the Scotland camp early after a ‘knock’ in training.

As for Steve Bruce giving us an update on Callum Wilson, it doesn’t sound a positive one to me. Forced off through injury against Southampton and then obviously not training with the team today, you imagine no chance he will be involved at Old Trafford, hopefully his injury no worse than that.

With Karl Darlow apparently back to full fitness and in full training, he and Freddie Woodman were the two goalkeepers featured in the photos. Mark Gillespie not seen in the images but probably just due to the fact the other two were heavily involved as the main keepers.

No sign of Paul Dummett, which leads you to think that yet again he hasn’t managed to shake his injury concerns and fitness worries off, so I would be very surprised if he is in the matchday squad on Saturday.

