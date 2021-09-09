News

‘The Newcastle fans have had enough’ Kevin Campbell

Newcastle fans are now well used to random pundits who have nothing at all to do with Newcastle United, talking about…Newcastle United.

So often they talk with absolute confidence that they think they know the inside track on our club, so often they get it wrong.

However, a bit like a broken clock, every so often they are exactly on the money.

Reflecting on what has (and hasn’t…) happened at Newcastle United, Kevin Campbell declares: ‘I think the Newcastle fans have had enough.’

Whether you are staying away from home matches or still going, I don’t think you will find many Newcastle supporters disagreeing with that statement.

Nor with his follow up: ‘They deserve better.’

For any trolls, dodgy journalists and bitter rival fans, this doesn’t mean that as Newcastle fans we think we are entitled to success, instead it is a case of NUFC supporters simply believing we are justified in expecting the club to try to be the best it can be, on and off the pitch.

Kevin Campbell pointing to Newcastle only signing Joe Willock this summer and then Mike Ashley’s ridiculous statement on Friday, justifying why the club couldn’t even afford any loan deals.

Kevin Campbell recognises the misery as we are now in the fifteenth Mike Ashley season:

“They just want a change, new owners and a fresh start. They aren’t getting that at the moment and that’s the frustrating thing.”

It obviously starts and ends with Mike Ashley but within that, Newcastle fans desperate for a decent manager and indeed decent players, a small group of decent quality players now at the club but Ashley’s policy of handing out numerous new deals to existing players instead of moving them on and bringing in new and better players, looks to have disaster written all over it.

Kevin Campbell talking to Football Insider:

“I think the Newcastle fans have had enough.

“I say that with the utmost respect because I do respect that club a lot.

“They deserve better.

“They have brought one player in [this summer], Willock, and they are not improving in anything.

“Then a statement [about the transfer window] comes out like that [from Mike Ashley], unbelievable.

“The fans have had it up to here.

“They just want a change, new owners and a fresh start.

“They aren’t getting that at the moment and that’s the frustrating thing.”