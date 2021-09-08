Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United with three changes

Only a few days now until we find out the Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

A 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon, as Newcastle United try to bounce back from three defeats and a fortunate draw.

Out of the League Cup already and only one point from a possible nine in the Premier League, the pressure is building already.

The question is, what changes will Steve Bruce make to his Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

Bruce, as always, claiming many positives from that last match against Southampton, the final score ending up 2-2, but the Saints dominating possession (64% v 36%) and the shot count (22 v 10).

Defeat would almost certainly see NUFC drop into the relegation zone and a confidence boosting performance (and hopefully result) needed.

Here is my predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off:

Goalkeeper – Woodman

Dubravka still out and even if Darlow making some recovery from covid on the training pitch, I wouldn’t consider bringing him in for this tough game. Plus, Freddie Woodman hasn’t really done much wrong, instead left badly exposed but those in front of him.

Centre backs – Lascelles, Clark and Fernandez

With Paul Dummett still working his way back to full fitness after yet another injury and Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth having been away on international duty, I’m guessing this could be pretty straightforward with Steve Bruce selecting the three centre-backs who he has been able to work with during the international break (once he got back from his holiday in Portugal…).

Wing backs – Murphy and Ritchie

Southampton was yet another match where Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy looked suspect at the back.

However, they have been doing a decent job going forward, so I think on balance they will start again.

Lewis was poor in the Burnley League Cup match and is another who has been on international duty. I don’t see him getting in just yet despite Ritchie struggling in defence. Javier Manquillo is Newcastle’s best defender on the right side but Steve Bruce doesn’t appear to be a fan, plus if Manquillo was selected, then Murphy would very likely need to be given a space elsewhere in the team because of what he has been contributing in an attacking sense.

Midfield – Sean Longstaff, Willock, Hayden

Joe Willock is an easy selection because whilst he hasn’t been able to continue his scoring spree, he has played ok and given extra mobility to the team, plus he was playing catch up after not an ideal pre-season.

Sean Longstaff was one of Newcastle’s better players against Southampton and is another who will give much needed legs in midfield as Man Utd are likely to have plenty of pressure.

Similarly, so long as fully recovered from injury, I see Isaac Hayden definitely coming back in.

Miguel Almiron banned from playing after Paraguay complained about Newcastle refusing to release him for international duty. There is talk of the Premier League trying to get FIFA to allow all the South American players to play who weren’t released…but looks very unlikely to happen.

Attack – Joelinton and Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin will play of course and as usual, so much Brucey reliance on ASM doing something on his own.

Callum Wilson forced off through injury against Southampton and whilst we still wait on an official update on his condition, I don’t think he will be start. Even if he was 90% or so I would still leave Wilson out, a tough game this one and he needs looking after as our only viable goalscorer up front. Far better keeping him for Leeds the following Friday when fingers crossed he will be fully fit.

As for Wilson’s replacement, I have little doubt most Newcastle fans would give Dwight Gayle a chance from the limited choice but as for Steve Bruce…he hasn’t given Gayle a single Premier League minute this season and only four PL starts last season. Whereas Joelinton has come on as sub in all three PL matches so far and looks nailed on to me if Wilson not starting.

My predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Woodman, Murphy, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

