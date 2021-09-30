News

Official training update – 8 Newcastle United players absent from training images

Today (Thursday 30 September) has seen the club release a training update of the Newcastle United players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday afternoon’s trip to Wolves.

Today’s photos showing 21 Newcastle United players training as they hope to bounce back from a dreadful start to the season, with four defeats and three draws in the opening seven matches (all competitions) of the season.

Amongst the text that went with Thursday’s photo gallery, the Newcastle United update included:

‘The Magpies’ boss is still missing a handful of key players, including captain Jamaal Lascelles and defender Paul Dummett, and youngsters Lucas De Bolle, Jack Young and Remi Savage took part in Thursday morning’s training session.

Callum Wilson is another player who will miss the weekend’s game, but he is now back in light training, while Joe Willock continues to train with no ill-effects after surprisingly declaring himself fit to face Watford last weekend having initially been ruled out with a toe injury.’

The photos published by Newcastle United this Thursday afternoon have featured the following 21 players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Lucas De Bolle, Federico Fernandez, Ryan Fraser, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Remi Savage, Fabian Schar, Jack Young

That list of 21 though does include two goalkeepers (Darlow, Gillespie) and four younger players Elliot Anderson, Dan Remi Savage, Joe Lucas De Bolle and Jack Young.

Leaving 15 senior outfield players in total, that can be seen in the official images.

In the text that comes with the photos, its says that Joe Willock has been able to train fine this week. However, he can’t be seen in any of today’s training images. Just missing from these training images seemingly / hopefully.

Martin Dubravka only started training last week, individual training away from the main group, so still obviously no chance of him being involved this weekend.

As the club text says, Callum Wilson has now been also able to start light training on his own, so hopefully back after the international fortnight, when Newcastle play Spurs in 17 days time.

When it comes to those missing from Thursday’s training images we came up with another five who didn’t appear in any of the images, from what we could see.

As well as Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey is another longer-term injured who is still absent from training.

Freddie Woodman continues to be missing from training as well.

Worryingly, Javier Manquillo can’t be seen in any of Thursday’s training photos, having played well these last three games since getting a recall. Hopefully just missing from the images, instead of missing from training and on the injured list.

