Newcastle United takeover is dead – Simon Jordan says Ashley CAT action is red herring

Simon Jordan, to nobody’s great surprise, has been giving his verdict on Mike Ashley’s latest legal moves against the Premier League.

Wednesday (29 September 2021) saw a jurisdiction hearing, with a three man CAT (Competition Appeal Tribunal) deciding whether the Premier League should have to defend an anti-competition case brought by Mike Ashley, with regard to the stalled Saudi Newcastle United takeover.

Simon Jordan (in typical over the top Talksport style) declaring that in reality, in his opinion, the whole thing (Ashley legal moves) are a red herring and that any Saudi takeover of NUFC is now ‘deader than a dead thing from dead land.’

Simon Jordan clearly also dismissing any chance of Ashley’s Newcastle United arbitration case leading to a Saudi Newcastle United takeover.

Yesterday’s CAT jurisdiction hearing revealing that this arbitration case against the Premier League will start on Monday 3 January 2022 and is expected to last just over a week.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Mike Ashley’s legal representative stated that since the stalling / collapse of the Saudi takeover, there had been other bidders interested in buying Newcastle United BUT at a lower price than the Saudis were willing to pay.

So I suppose three (or four) questions for Newcastle United fans to ponder:

If the arbitration case in 2022 was successful and led to the Saudis being able to buy Newcastle United, would they still be willing to buy Newcastle United at the same price?

Would Mike Ashley be prepared to take a lower offer, from either the Saudis or somebody else?

Will Mike Ashley be successful with his anti-competition case, with part of that being a claim for compensation / damages, based primarily around the difference between what the Saudis had been prepared to pay for NUFC in 2020, compared to what (according to Ashley) the lower offers have been for the club ‘at market value’ since the stalled Saudi bid?

So basically, if Mike Ashley was going to get compensation from the Premier League – which when added to a lower price potentially bidders are prepared to pay now would add up to what the Saudis had been prepared to pay in 2020, would he then go ahead and sell at the lower price. Or would he simply bank the compensation (including interest etc that he is also claiming) which is payable to him and not Newcastle United, then refuse to sell until some higher bid in the future?

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“This idea that Newcastle is going to get bought by this PIF fund, this is deader than a dead thing from dead land.

“It’s only the people that want to keep it running for their own motivations.

“Whether that’s Amanda Staveley because she wants to save face for the Horlicks of a deal she’s manufactured.

“Or whether it’s Newcastle fans because they’re wishing and wanting.

“I don’t expect it [Mike Ashley’s anti-competition case] to lead to any particular disclosure.

“I don’t expect the Premier League to be giving anything that vaguely resembles something that can be made mischief of.

“That suggests that XYZ football club has leveraged [Premier League chairman] Richard Masters into having a biased attitude towards a potential new fox in the henhouse of the big six that controls the Premier League, that’s all they’re looking for.”

