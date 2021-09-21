News

Newcastle United star now spotted wearing protective boot – Teammate returns to training

Tuesday has brought mixed injury / comeback news for Newcastle United fans.

Martin Dubravka had surgery on a broken metatarsal back in July before the season started.

Optimistically, the keeper had claimed he thought there was a small chance of making the opening game against West Ham but in reality he was never going to be back that quick.

Having had a setback in his recovery, it is now already six matches that the Slovakian has missed, as Newcastle have had a nightmare start to the season with four defeats and two draws.

However, better news earlier today, as Newcastle United released the following update via Twitter.

🎶 Oh Martin Dúbravka 🎶 Great to see you back out training, @HecoDubravka! 🧤 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vDD562FwcG — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 21, 2021

No other text to go with the tweet and it appears to be only the very first step back in terms of training, presumably one to one with a fitness coach. Then a case of how long that will take before NUFC’s number one keeper can join the rest of the squad in full training.

In not so good news, an unofficial update on Joe Willock.

Steve Bruce reported that the summer signing had picked up a knock at Man Utd, which led to him being subbed at Old Trafford. However, he still made the starting eleven against Leeds and indeed played the full match.

On late Tuesday afternoon though, this photo of Joe Willock posing with a fan appeared on Twitter:

Sharp-eyed fans quickly spotting that the midfielder is wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

Thankfully no crutches in evidence (hopefully not out of picture as he had photo taken…) and this is no guarantee he will definitely be missing Watford on Saturday, BUT you don’t wear one of these for absolutely no reason, so you have to have concerns.

Two matches in the next eleven days and then the second international fortnight, so you can only hope that whatever issue is affecting Joe Willock, that no risks are taken.

The end of this upcoming October international break could also be realistic for Martin Dubravka to hopefully be back competing for a start in the first team.

Two crunch away games in the meantime at Watford and Wolves, before then Tottenham at home on Sunday 17 October after the international break.

