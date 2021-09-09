News

Newcastle United Furlough update as Government reveal major Mike Ashley change

Newcastle United Furlough – The scheme was never ever intended to be used by multi-billionaire owners of Premier League clubs.

However, Mike Ashley was very quick, even in the early stages of the virus crisis, to take every advantage for himself throughout his money making empire, amongst his actions he used the Furlough scheme to pay many of his staff at Newcastle United.

Other Premier League clubs (such as Liverpool and Spurs) went to go down the same route but were quickly shamed into not using taxpayers money to pay their normal (not the players or first team coaching) staff.

In the end, of the 20 clubs in the 2019/20 Premier League, only Newcastle United and Norwich City did use the furlough scheme, the Canaries already all but relegated by that point and had the least well off owners in the top tier.

The furlough scheme was most definitely not set up with the intention of Premier League clubs and their mega-rich owners taking advantage of it and shameful that multi-billionaire Mike Ashley took full advantage and continues to do so, taking taxpayers money instead of impacting his own own billions of wealth.

Moving into the 2020/21 season and Mike Ashley continued to use taxpayers money to pay many of his non-playing staff.

Now in September 2021 the Government have made the latest furlough figures available and named the businesses that are still claiming.

These latest Government figures refer to money claimed by businesses in June 2021 (the release of figures always running a few months behind).

The Government Furlough figures are always banded and Mike Ashley and Newcastle United have consistently claimed between £100,001 and £250,000 for staff, month after month throughout 2021.

However, a significant change in this latest Newcastle United Furlough update from the Government, as their figures now show Mike Ashley claiming between £25,001 and £50,000 for NUFC staff in June 2021.

With the figures being banded, what we can tell is the amount of Newcastle United Furlough cash claimed by Ashley from taxpayer cash has at least halved (minimum it was in May 2021 being £100,0001, whilst the maximum it can be in June is £50,000). The drop could of course be far larger, potentially dropping from as high as £250,000 in May 2021 to £25,001 in June 2021.

Hopefully this is good news and Mike Ashley has NUFC staff working back in their normal jobs, rather than a case of taking them off Furlough and sacking them or making them redundant!

Still a disgrace that a multi-billionaire Premier League football club owner is accessing taxpayers money in this way, whatever the amount is.

Of course, Mr Transparency Mike Ashley and the club have never even publicly acknowledged that Newcastle United have any furloughed employees, even though month after month the Government figures have shown this to be the case.

Quite ironic when you factor in Mike Ashley calling the Premier League a disgrace for not allowing transparency with regard to the Newcastle United takeover hearing.

The furlough scheme will run until the end of September 2021 and no doubt Mike Ashley will look to take advantage of taxpayer money to help pay his Newcastle United staff, right up to the bitter end when the scheme closes.

No surprise of course if it turned out to be recruitment / scouting staff amongst those who continued to be part of Newcastle United Furlough into June 2021 and beyond, as Mike Ashley’s ridiculous statement last Friday made clear that there was no intention to have any major incoming transfer business this summer, with indeed not even any loan deals allowed by the NUFC owner once it was agreed Joe Willock would be bought (in instalments over a number of years).

