Manchester United fans comments on Ronaldo and chances of beating Newcastle United

Manchester United fans talking about facing Newcastle United on Saturday…

Fair to say that they have a lot more fear of Ronaldo not starting, than they have of their team not winning comfortably.

The vast majority assuming Ronaldo will start, though a minority believing he could be saved to make an entrance from the subs bench.

Amusing to read / see just how superior the Manchester United fans think their team is compared to a very poor Newcastle United is, in their eyes.

Comments flying about of the ilk: ‘This is going to be a party’, ‘Anything less than a 3-0 win and questions should be asked’, ‘Should be an easy game’, ‘Has to thump the likes of Newcastle’, ‘Team might as well pack in if we don’t get three points’…

Very interesting to read in light of the fact that Man Utd’s last two games were 1-1 against Southampton and a fortunate 1-0 win over Wolves.

So are Manchester United fans correct in thinking that despite recent form, Newcastle United are still such easy pickings under Steve Bruce?

Manchester United fans commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘This is going to be a party on Saturday. I’m getting there early.’

‘Newcastle are neglected these days and I think they’ll get relegated this season, anything less than a 3-0 win and questions should be asked.’

‘If Sancho is fit, I’d start him. He needs to play into form and Newcastle should be an easy game for him to get some form going.

If Ronaldo is in the squad, I’d be stunned if he didn’t start. He’s been training and he played for Portugal without issues. He is nailed on to score for his re-debut.’

‘It’ll be like a match Newcastle will win after all the expectations…’

‘Feeling good for this game.

We sometimes struggle with teams that have a clear plan to stop us but this Newcastle lot are not that kind of team.

They’ll be trying to stop us so I don’t think it’ll be a cakewalk but this is exactly the kind of game we usually do well in.

Score early and we could get a few.’

‘This game is going to be such a let down isn’t it.’

‘Can’t wait to get to OT, got the bug again after that Leeds game.

Viva Ronaldo.’

‘Will give Brucey something to think about eh?’

‘Is this game on TV? Trying to see whether I can go to a pub next to stadium to watch it or I have to stream.’

‘If ronaldo starts then I can’t seeing our midfield being pressed that much. Newcastle won’t be wanting to leave space in behind with the attacking threat we have.

Can see them sitting back with only ASM the one trying to break forward. Be a decent game for donny and matic to play.’

‘Newcastle are coming to Old Trafford and we are going to make it as difficult for them as we possibly can.’

‘Feelz good to select “Ronaldo” in the starting 11 line up.’

‘The meltdown when Ronaldo is on the bench!

I personally can’t see him starting 2 games in 4 days after just arriving in Manchester during the week.’

‘Feels surreal to be able to pick Ronaldo in the line up.. constantly pinching myself.’

‘Ronaldo and Greenwood will both start, It will be a fluid front 3 with Sancho. Sancho and Greenwood will feed off Ronaldo and enjoy the space he will create from being double marked. Also can’t wait to see Pogba playing those Zlatan balls again. He will trust Ronaldo will always make the run and execute, it’s going to be something special. Luke Shaw crosses will also land on the best header of the ball in the game. Ronaldo will impact every player on the team and push them to be better,everyone will be out to impress and the overall level of the team will no doubt go up.’

‘The atmosphere will be crazy. Honestly our squad is fantastic and I haven’t got a scooby what the team will be.’

‘Hopefully whatever we go with, has enough about it to contain Newcastle’s midfield and put them on the backfoot suffocating supply to St Maxim, but also affording our new-look attacking unit more time and chances to familiarise themselves which each other in-game.’

‘Not going to lie, this is the worst I’ve felt not being able to go to a domestic PL game in as long as I can remember.

I reckon it’ll be electric.’

‘I think the only way Ronaldo doesnt start this game is if Ole wants to show everyone ‘who’s boss’.

The whole worlds eyes are on this game, and the club knows it too.’

‘Any side with real title ambitions has to thump the likes of Newcastle. Part of me think we will, but the same part that felt we’d struggle at Southampton and Wolves, feels we still haven’t got thing in place to dominate this sort of game.’

‘The only case to not start Ronaldo is because you’re hoping to bring him on and the roar will lift the atmosphere several levels. Would be a tremendous moment to witness

If he’s in the squad I think he starts.’

‘Not that I’m afraid of Newcastle but how do they look? Any first team players doubtful due to injury or anything like that?’

‘Callum Wilson is out, as is Voldormort.’

‘That would be a bonus. He is a massive game-raiser against United.’

‘Dont care about how it works just want to see ronaldo start this game. At home, coming out in the number 7. If that can’t will this team to smash newcastle we are all doomed.’

‘A Manchester United win is no guarantee.

But I wonder what Newcastle fans must be thinking now. Every player will give 10% more playing with Ronaldo on his debut in front of a sell out Old Trafford.’

‘It does make you question the fairness of having the window open past the start of the season. Newcastle have to have Ronaldo twice whereas Southampton don’t.’

‘Team might as well pack it in if we don’t get three points here.’

