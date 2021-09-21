News

Loan boss says young Newcastle United star reminds him of Nobby Solano

Nobby Solano is the greatest Peruvian to ever play for Newcastle United and indeed, the greatest Peruvian player to play in the Premier League for any club.

Signed by Kenny Dalglish for £2m from Boca Juniors in 1997, Nobby Solano was seen at his very best playing under Sir Bobby Robson in that team with Laurent Robert on the left side, with an excellent side also comprising the likes of Shearer, Bellamy, Speed, Dyer, Given…

As a kid, Nobby Solano played for Deportivo Municipal in Lima and 11 months ago, Newcastle United signed another young Peruvian, from that same club Solano played football for back in the day.

A 21 year old Rodrigo Vilca arrived in October 2020, an attacking midfielder just like Nobby Solano.

Both the player and the Deportivo Municipal fans were very excited, as they commented on the move (see below).

Injuries haven’t helped the player since he arrived at Newcastle United but at last he’s out now playing League One football at Doncaster Rovers.

After a couple of sub appearances, Rodrigo Vilca starting and playing well in the 1-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday.

Richie Wellens is boss of Doncaster and back in the day he played with Nobby Solano at Leicester, he has been reflecting on the now 22 year old’s first start and what he could potentially go on to do.

Richie Wellens talking to the Doncaster Free Press about Rodrigo Vilca:

“Rodrigo has come from an under 23s set-up [at Newcastle] and I’m not having a go at that but the intensity of training and intensity of matches are nowhere near what is required as of today.

“He’s going to take a bit of catching up but I think you saw the talent that he’s got.

“I think you can see he’s quality.

“It’s just that final little bit.

“He receives the ball very well and he reminds me of a player that I actually played with from Peru called Nobby Solano.

“He’s a really cultured footballer, now it’s just about that last little bit.

“We have to sacrifice certain defensive stuff with him so when you play a player like that you need that assist, that goal or final product in the final third to negate the defensive stuff.”

This is what Rodrigo Vilca had to say after he signed – 5 October 2020:

“At the beginning, I could not believe the opportunity to jump directly from Peru to a Premier League club.

“The process had a lot of phases, with all this Covid disaster, so it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I have cried with emotion, not once but several times, because there have been different milestones. At times I have been tense, but now i am very happy and I hope to have a long and successful time in Newcastle.

“It seems a very nice city, the hotel has a very nice view (of the Tyne and Millennium bridges) and I hope to train as soon as possible now. I don’t want to lose time – I want to be ready!”

The Deportivo Municipal supporters (they refer to their club as Muni) had plenty to say about the transfer (see below).

The overwhelming feeling appeared to be one of pride and really hoping one of their own can succeed in the Premier League.

Many of them referring to the need for Vilca to build up his physique but insisting he has all the other attributes to succeed.

Whilst reference as well to the fact that a certain other Peruvian future superstar once played for them. Nobby Solano played at Deportivo Municipal as a 19 year old back in 1993 and eventually signed for Newcastle from Boca Juniors in 1998.

Also interesting that like football fans the world over, when losing their star player the ‘Muni’ fans were hoping the transfer cash is reinvested and didn’t just disappear!

Deportivo Municipal fans react to Rodrigo Vilca signing for Newcastle United, replying to the announcement of the transfer on the club’s official Facebook page:

‘Congratulations to Rodrigo Vilca, now a new stage is coming where he will move forward because he is a great athlete, also congratulations to Professor Victor Rivera for his great work in the team and in betting on young people.’

‘Much success for Vilca!’

‘Whether you go to the academy or under 23 it is a great step that our player has signed for a team in the most competitive league on the planet, continue to play well with a winning mentality.’

‘I hope it is at a good price and players are not given away.’

‘Hopefully take advantage of this great opportunity Vilca !!!’

‘Hopefully the Silver goes to the club’s accounts and does not get lost on the way, come on Vilca!’

‘Congratulations Rodrigo, to break it in England.

On the other hand, will the money go into the club’s accounts or will it go into the inept Borda’s account?’

‘A great opportunity in your life as a professional footballer. And it so happens that both Ñol (Solano) and you have played in our Muni.’

‘Good luck, Rodrigo, you have plenty of quality and technique. You just lack a good physical condition.’

‘Muni is the cradle of great players. Success to Rodrigo Vilca.’

‘Congratulations Rodri. The court is at your feet now.

To triumph peruvian like the song.’

‘But let them say how much they sold him for .. How much money is going to be left for the club. It must be important money??’

‘Congratulations to Vilca, may he do very well.’

‘Excellent for Vilca and for Muni.’

‘Come on Muni Academy !!!’

‘Many successes Rodrigo with your talent and humility you will go very far now you have to show what you are capable of, my best wishes.’

‘Congratulations Rodrigo that you have many successes in your new stage, you are well worth it.’

‘Good destiny! Many successes there, everything depends on you.’

‘I hope our player, trained here, will go very far and make a career in Europe, as well as Pizarro chemo Mendoza and others, may the grace and mercy of God accompany him.’

‘It is always good and a pride of Peru that a Peruvian footballer emigrates abroad and even more so to a football as competitive and the best as La Premier Ligue is. Congratulations to Rodrigo Vilca and that he will contribute his football to the Peruvian team very soon.’

‘Good luck Rodrigo.’

‘You have plenty of quality, you have technique, just a good physical condition is needed, and that’s it. Good luck Rodrigo.’

‘Salute Vilca, great pride!’

‘Do not let your fumes of greatness rise, remember that it is only a beginning, I hope you do not return to Peruvian football or go to Asia, that depends on you.’

