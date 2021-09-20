News

Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle v Leeds incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on the Newcastle v Leeds match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident, in a game which Newcastle came back to draw 1-1, though Leeds could and should have had the game sewn up by half-time.

Dermot Gallagher speaking on Ref Watch on Sky Sports:

Incident:

With the score 1-0 to Leeds, Joe Willock comes into contact with Dan James in the Newcastle United penalty area. It looks a clear foul by the Newcastle midfielder but referee Mike Dean doesn’t give a penalty that would / could have made it 2-0 to the visitors.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Incorrect decision, should have been a penalty.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I think Mike Dean thinks Dan James has run into Joe Willock.

“I think maybe he’s too close and doesn’t have a clear view.

“I think it’s a foul and penalty.

“He puts the ball by, and there, Willock goes in and stops him.

“I think that’s as high on the tolerance level before the VAR reviews.”

I think Newcastle United definitely got away with this one on Friday night.

Steve Bruce strangely not quite so keen to talk about it, as he has been with certain decisions in previous matches this season where he’s claimed VAR (or lack of VAR) decisions have gone against Newcastle United.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 – Friday 17 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 44

Leeds:

Raphinha 13

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Leeds 65% (65%) Newcastle 35% (35%)

Total shots were Leeds 21 (13) Newcastle 17 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Leeds 5 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 81), Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Fraser 62), Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton (Murphy 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Gayle

Crowd:

50,407 (3,200 Leeds)

(Match Report – For one Friday night only, it was great being at a Newcastle United home match again Read HERE)

(Dwight Gayle comments from Steve Bruce raise important questions – Read HERE)

(Allan Saint-Maximin – Enjoy him in the time we have left – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce says he will continue to keep out the noise and keep his dignity – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Marcelo Bielsa gutted after Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 – It’s a game we should have won – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s draw – Read HERE)

