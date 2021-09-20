Opinion

Former England international has ‘respect’ for Steve Bruce refusing to resign without pay-off

I know there is some pretty stiff competition but Danny Mills really stands out amongst pundits who regularly comment on the issues at Newcastle United.

Obviously, when I say ‘really stands out’, I don’t mean it in a good way.

There are many classics in the past from Danny Mills but here are just a few of them.

Former England international Danny Mills warning Newcastle fans ‘to be careful what you wish for’ when wanting Mike Ashley to sell the club, claiming NUFC supporters could end up with an even worse owner and has Ashley really been that bad etc etc.

Another classic was to question ‘Do Newcastle fans wish they had treated Alan Pardew better?’ after he had gone to Palace.

Whilst when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce between them had managed to produce St James Park crowds with as many as 10,000 empty seats, Mills thought it was a ‘masterstroke’ for the owner to give away 10,000 free season tickets to fill the gaps. Not for one moment wondering how the tens of thousands of paying season ticket holders would feel, or indeed if it was such a ‘masterstroke’, why didn’t every other football club, indeed any business, simply give away everything for free that they hadn’t been able to sell?

The latest from Danny Mills is declaring his ‘respect’ for Steve Bruce, because yet again fans called for him to go at Friday’s Leeds match and yet again the NUFC Head Coach saying the only way he will go is if he is sacked.

The crucial difference being that resign and he walks away with nothing, gets the sack and Steve Bruce walks with a pay-off, widely reported to be around the £4m mark.

Funnily enough, Steve Bruce had no scruples when it came to walking away from Sheffield Wednesday despite being there only six months and they looking after him so well, Bruce walking away so that he could pick up far more money than at the Championship club.

Indeed, numerous times in his career, Steve Bruce has forced his way out of a club in order to take a job elsewhere.

Danny Mills also questions ‘Who is going to do a better job?’ if Bruce leaves St James Park, to which no doubt, many Newcastle fans will be shouting – who could do a worse job? Especially considering how some £160m has been spent on the mid-table squad he inherited from Rafa Benitez, an amount massively in excess of what any other previous NUFC manager / head coach has seen spent during their stay. That amount including a net spend of around £125m during Bruce’s reign, compared to Rafa Benitez having zero net spend in his three years and three months at Newcastle United.

As ever, homegrown former players / managers turned pundits, very very rarely will ever have anything negative to say about other homegrown former players now managers, indeed, blindly supporting them no matter what the circumstances.

Danny Mills speaking to Football Insider:

“It [Newcastle United’ is stuck in a big state of flux,

“Steve Bruce has got to the point where he’s had to say ‘Look, I’m not resigning, I’m not going to be forced out. That won’t happen.’

“The fans aren’t particularly happy and he knows that but he’s not going to chuck the towel in. That makes it difficult.

“It’s a catch 22 situation. You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Steve Bruce is not going to walk away and even if he does, who do you get in?

“That makes it very, very difficult.

“Who is going to do a better job under the circumstances?

“It’s a really difficult situation.

“I’ve got respect for Steve Bruce who’s not going to chuck the towel in.”

