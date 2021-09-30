News

Allan Saint-Maximin one of six nominations for September Premier League player of the month

Allan Saint-Maximin is up for an award.

The one real positive in an abysmal Newcastle United start to the season, Allan Saint-Maximin has been behind pretty much anything decent that has happened.

To vote for Allan Saint-Maximin go HERE.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been nominated for the Premier League’s EA Sports player of the month award for September.

The Frenchman has been in electrifying form for the Magpies this season, netting once and providing two assists this month to take his tally to two goals and three assists for the campaign so far.

That means the 24-year-old registered a goal involvement in each of the Magpies’ three September outings. Saint-Maximin provided the assist for Javier Manquillo’s strike against Manchester United at Old Trafford before netting the equaliser himself against Leeds at St. James’ Park, rounding off the month by laying on Sean Longstaff’s effort at Watford.

And he has been rewarded for his performances with a place on the shortlist for the monthly gong alongside five other players – Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea and and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

United supporters can vote for Saint-Maximin by clicking here. Voting is open now, with the winner set to be announced at 11m BST on Friday, 8th October.’

