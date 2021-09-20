News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of week includes this Newcastle United star

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one star from Newcastle United after the fightback and draw against Leed United.

Alan Shearer selecting Allan Saint-Maximim, with the French winger the main threat to Leeds throughout the game, including scoring that excellent goal.

The French winger has started the season in superb form, despite the overall failings of the team so far.

Only one of the five NUFC Premier League matches have seen Allan Saint-Maximin fail to register a goal nor an assist.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team (and Manager) of the Week choices:

De Gea (Man Utd)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Bednarek (Southampton)

Rudiger (Chelsea)

Cash (Aston Villa)

Romeu (Southampton)

Kante (Chelsea)

Alonso (Chelsea)

Sarr (Watford)

Toney (Brentford)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Manager of the week:

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 – Friday 17 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 44

Leeds:

Raphinha 13

(In brackets the first half stats)

Possession was Leeds 65% (65%) Newcastle 35% (35%)

Total shots were Leeds 21 (13) Newcastle 17 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 9 (5) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Leeds 5 (4) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 81), Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Fraser 62), Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton (Murphy 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Gayle

Crowd:

50,407 (3,200 Leeds)

