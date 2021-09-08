News

999 Newcastle Premier League matches – What went before compared to Mike Ashley era

Has life really been that bad for Newcastle United fans under Mike Ashley?

Well, I often see mischievous / clueless journalists and fans of other clubs, claiming we are actually LUCKY to have him.

These sad people coming out with some pretty strange facts (lies!) and twisted versions of reality to ‘prove’ their point.

This weekend is number 1,000 when it comes to Premier League games for Newcastle United, so what has been the case in the previous 999 when you split them between the first 14 NUFC PL seasons and then the 13 seasons (and counting) since the darkness descended and the tat billionaire came into our lives.

These are the full season by season facts from pre and post the arrival of Mike Ashley and then some overall comparisons follow…

PRE-MIKE ASHLEY PREMIER LEAGUE SEASONS

1993/94 Played 42 Won 23 Drawn 8 Lost 11 (Goals For 82 Goals Against 41) Points 77

1994/95 Played 42 Won 20 Drawn 12 Lost 10 (Goals For 67 Goals Against 47) Points 72

1995/96 Played 38 Won 24 Drawn 6 Lost 8 (Goals For 66 Goals Against 37) Points 78

1996/97 Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 11 Lost 8 (Goals For 73 Goals Against 40) Points 68

1997/98 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 11 Lost 16 (Goals For 35 Goals Against 44) Points 44

1998/99 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 13 Lost 14 (Goals For 48 Goals Against 54) Points 46

1999/2000 Played 38 Won 14 Drawn 10 Lost 14 (Goals For 63 Goals Against 54) Points 52

2000/01 Played 38 Won 14 Drawn 9 Lost 15 (Goals For 44 Goals Against 50) Points 51

2001/02 Played 38 Won 21 Drawn 8 Lost 9 (Goals For 74 Goals Against 52) Points 71

2002/03 Played 38 Won 21 Drawn 6 Lost 11 (Goals For 63 Goals Against 48) Points 69

2003/04 Played 38 Won 13 Drawn 17 Lost 8 (Goals For 52 Goals Against 40) Points 56

2004/05 Played 38 Won 10 Drawn 14 Lost 14 (Goals For 47 Goals Against 57) Points 44

2005/06 Played 38 Won 17 Drawn 7 Lost 14 (Goals For 47 Goals Against 42) Points 58

2006/07 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 10 Lost 17 (Goals For 38 Goals Against 47) Points 43

Totals

Played 540 Won 229 Drawn 142 Lost 169 (Goals For 799 Goals Against 653) Points 829

MIKE ASHLEY ERA PREMIER LEAGUE SEASONS

2007/08 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 10 Lost 17 (Goals For 46 Goals Against 65) Points 43

2008/09 Played 38 Won 7 Drawn 13 Lost 18 (Goals For 40 Goals Against 59) Points 34

2010/11 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 13 Lost 14 (Goals For 56 Goals Against 57) Points 46

2011/12 Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 8 Lost 11 (Goals For 56 Goals Against 51) Points 65

2012/13 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 8 Lost 19 (Goals For 45 Goals Against 68) Points 41

2013/14 Played 38 Won 15 Drawn 4 Lost 19 (Goals For 43 Goals Against 59) Points 49

2014/15 Played 38 Won 10 Drawn 9 Lost 19 (Goals For 40 Goals Against 63) Points 39

2015/16 Played 38 Won 10 Drawn 9 Lost 19 (Goals For 44 Goals Against 65) Points 37

2017/18 Played 38 Won 12 Drawn 8 Lost 18 (Goals For 39 Goals Against 47) Points 44

2018/19 Played 38 Won 12 Drawn 9 Lost 17 (Goals For 42 Goals Against 48) Points 45

2019/20 Played 38 Won 11 Drawn 11 Lost 16 (Goals For 38 Goals Against 58) Points 44

2020/21 Played 38 Won 12 Drawn 9 Lost 17 (Goals For 46 Goals Against 62) Points 45

2021/22 Played 3 Won 0 Drawn 1 Lost 2 (Goals For 4 Goals Against 8) Points 1

Totals

Played 459 Won 140 Drawn 113 Lost 206 (Goals For 539 Goals Against 710) Points 51

Some comparisons between Newcastle United’s first 14 Premier League seasons and then what has followed in the 13 that have followed under Mike Ashley.

Average points per game – 1.54 v 1.16

Average goals scored per game – 1.48 v 1.17

Average goals conceded per game – 1.21 v 1.55

Percentage of matches won – 42.4% v 30.5%

Percentage of games lost – 26.3% v 44.9%

