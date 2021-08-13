Opinion

Steve Bruce still can’t help but embarrass himself with comments 48 hours before season

Steve Bruce just does my head in.

Never ever wanted him at Newcastle United, always dreaded it.

The reality proving to be far far worse than even I imagined it.

Absolutely clueless as a manager (well, head coach in the case of NUFC) when it comes to what you watch on the pitch, whilst off it, truly embarrassing.

Thinking of the pride you used to feel when Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson spoke, the genuine passion and love for the club, how they viewed Newcastle United as something really special.

Then we have Steve Bruce.

Back before this transfer window opened, Steve Bruce stated that he was confident of signing three or four quality players ahead of the 2021/22 season.

By Friday morning, we had arrived at day 66 of the transfer window without a single signing, the other 19 Premier League clubs all having strengthened their squads long before now. Well over 70 signings made an in excess of £900m committed by those other 19 clubs.

Joe Willock has now arrived on Tyneside and is set to become that first NUFC signing of the summer.

Or how about…

“My bosses always said that if Joe became available, we would sign him – we tried to get him on loan but Arsenal said no. The club have gone above and beyond where I thought they would.”

Every other Premier League club has already done what Newcastle United are finally getting done today.

We haven’t signed Lionel Messi, Jack Grealish and Rolelu Lukaku!

Joe Willock is a canny signing and a no-brainer to buy him to see if he can follow up his goalscoring feats at the end of last season BUT this is a NORMAL signing for a Premier League club!

Also, why have Newcastle messed around all summer hoping for a cheap and cheerful loan deal that was never going to happen? Quite clearly, Mikel Arteta has had no intention of keeping Willock, so why didn’t Newcastle get in a coule of months ago and give the midfielder a full pre-season with his NUFC teammates?

Yet even his signing is blighted by the nonsense coming from the mouth of Steve Bruce…

“Credit to Lee Charnley for getting the [Joe Willock] deal done.”

Which other Premier League manager (or head coach) goes on like this?

Crawling all over Mike Ashley and his other minions?

It isn’t a miracle signing, it was simply a case of Mike Ashley willing to allow a player to be bought at what is now a typical Premier League price. Charnley hasn’t solved some impossible equation that has baffled mankind for centuries.

Whilst on what will equal success for Newcastle United this coming season…

“We finished top of ‘our league’.

“Below the ‘elite league’.

“Slowly we have to try and improve on twelfth.

“We won’t transform overnight.”

Overnight????

Steve Bruce has had a net spend now of over £125m in over two years and he talks about such low expectations.

Wolves came up three seasons ago and finished seventh and seventh.

Leeds came up last season and finished 14 points above NUFC.

Villa came up two years ago and finished 10 points above Newcastle last season.

The wins over Sheffield United and Fulham in the final two games of last season, meant NUFC finished 12th not 17th. Nothing to be bragging so much about, very small margins and it took until the final days of the season to reach 40 points!

