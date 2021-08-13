News

Steve Bruce confirms Joe Willock signing after knocked back on loan deal

Joe Willock was seen arriving at the Newcastle United training ground on Friday morning and now Steve Bruce has told the media at his pre-West Ham press conference that it is in the balance whether the 21 year old will be involved on Sunday.

Steve Bruce confirms that Willock has agreed to sign on a six year deal and that for any chance of him featuring in Sunday’s matchday squad, the player has to be registered by noon on Friday.

Then the question of fitness comes as well, because during the Newcastle United transfer saga, Joe Willock has only managed 49 minutes in Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies.

Steve Bruce also confirmed that Newcastle United had been trying to get Willock on loan, only for Arsenal to laugh this off. It was never going to happen when Arsenal are trying to offset major summer spending by selling non-essential players like Joe Willock.

Steve Bruce says Mike Ashley has gone ‘above and beyond’ in agreeing to allow £22m+ to be spent on Joe Willock.

Whilst Newcastle fans are pleased / relieved to see the signing made at last, reality is that pretty much all Premier League clubs have spent at least this amount of money so far, indeed most of them significantly more.

Steve Bruce talking about Joe Willock to the media – Friday 13 August 2021:

“My bosses always said that if Joe became available, we would sign him.

“We tried to get him on loan but Arsenal said no.

“The club have gone above and beyond where I thought they would.

“Where else would you sign a 21 year old who scored seven goals on the trot?

“We want to see where he is [fitness-wise] and where he is up to.

“It has been a hectic few days and we have to get him registered by 12pm and we hope we can play him against West Ham.

“Don’t forget, we have him for six years now which is great.”

