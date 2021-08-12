News

Newcastle United Official Announcement: Updated matchday information for new season

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday morning has given some updated matchday information for attending games in the 2021/22 season.

Sunday sees Newcastle United take on West Ham as they kick off the Premier League campaign with a St James Park crowd in excess of 10,000 for the first time since February 2021.

The club issuing the following guidance and rules below, for all those intending to go to NUFC home matches.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United has issued updated matchday information for supporters as larger crowds return to St. James’ Park for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Magpies welcome West Ham United to Tyneside for the first game of the new campaign on Sunday 15th August, with capacity crowds permitted inside Premier League grounds for the first time since March 2020.

The safety of all supporters, players and staff is the club’s absolute priority and careful planning has been undertaken so that matchday is as safe and comfortable as possible for everyone.

As part of the government’s proposed plans for Covid certification at large events, the club is now asking all supporters to download and register on the NHS App and to have their NHS COVID Pass (or home country equivalent) available for potential inspection on arrival. Full details follow below.

Visiting the stadium may look and feel a little different to normal, but we can all play a part in protecting ourselves and each other.

Before arriving at St. James’ Park, supporters are asked to familiarise themselves with the following information.

COMING TO THE MATCH

We look forward to welcoming supporters back to St. James’ Park.

However, if any of the following apply to you, you must stay at home and follow the latest guidance at gov.uk/coronavirus:

• If you feel unwell or display any Covid-19 symptoms, even if they are mild.

• If you have been told by the NHS Test and Trace service to self-isolate.

• If you are self-isolating as a result of Covid-19 symptoms or you are sharing a household or support bubble with somebody with symptoms.

TRANSPORT

We advise supporters to plan their journeys in advance. Please allow extra time for journeys to St. James’ Park, as access to the stadium may take longer due to the current restrictions and procedures that are in place to keep everyone safe.

To read the latest transport guidance from the Government, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-safer-travel-guidance-for-passengers#travel-safely-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak.

This includes information on using public transport, as well specific guidance if your journey begins in different parts of the British Isles.

Please note that there are no unreserved public car parks on event days at St. James’ Park and traffic restrictions may be in place.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Safety is our absolute priority and to underpin our collective efforts, an updated Supporter Code of Conduct has been issued, which can be found here: https://www.nufc.co.uk/return-of-fans/supporter-code-of-conduct/.

By entering St. James’ Park, supporters accept the Supporter Code of Conduct and will be required to abide by its terms.

COVID CERTIFICATION

We anticipate, based on current government guidance, that from 1st October 2021, attendees at events where large crowds gather will be asked to provide confirmation of their Covid-19 status. This is likely to be using the NHS App to display a personal ‘NHS COVID Pass’ at the point of entry.

To minimise the spread of Covid-19 and protect all attendees, there is a possibility that only those who are double vaccinated, have developed natural immunity or have a certified negative test result may be allowed access from that date.

In preparation for this, supporters are now asked to download the NHS App, register their details on the app and access their personal NHS COVID Pass.

In line with Premier League and government guidance, a small number of spot checks will now be taking place around St. James’ Park on matchdays, with stewards asking supporters to have their NHS COVID Pass ready for potential scanning on arrival.

Supporters without a valid NHS COVID Pass will not be turned away from the match at this stage, however this may change at future matches should the government make it mandatory.

We will keep supporters updated on changes to Covid-19 certification arrangements and confirm access requirements for upcoming matches via nufc.co.uk and official club social media channels.

GET YOUR COVID PASS

If you reside and were vaccinated in England, you can find details on how to get the NHS Covid Pass here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/nhs-covid-pass#who-can-get-an-nhs-covid-pass-in-england.

Scotland: https://www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/after-your-vaccine/get-a-record-of-your-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-status.

Wales: https://gov.wales/get-nhs-covid-pass-show-your-vaccination-status-travel.

Northern Ireland: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents.

Overseas territories: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-vaccines-if-you-live-abroad.

If you are not yet vaccinated, you can book a vaccine and find out about walk in vaccination centres here:

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/

The local NHS vaccine bus will also be outside the South West Corner at St. James’ Park before the West Ham United fixture on Sunday 15th August, before moving to Strawberry Place after the match No appointment will be necessary.

If you feel unwell, have received a recent positive Covid-19 test result or should be self-isolating, please stay at home and do not travel.

TICKETS

For the latest ticket information, please visit book.nufc.co.uk.

To speed up your arrival, please have your tickets ready to scan at the turnstiles and for potential inspection along with your NHS COVID Pass.

Please note that tickets are not transferrable. Should you require further assistance with your ticket, please call 0344 372 1892 or email [email protected]

TEST AND TRACE

QR codes for the NHS Test and Trace app will be present at turnstiles and other entry points and supporters are encouraged to scan on entry into the stadium.

FACE COVERINGS

Supporters are expected and recommended to use them when indoors at the stadium, other than when eating or drinking, or where exempt. Face coverings are not required to be worn by supporters when they are seated in the stadium bowl, which is left to personal choice.

All hospitality areas fully comply with recommended ventilations standards, even with windows and doors closed, however guests are advised to wear a face covering when not at their seats.

All club staff will wear face coverings on matchdays. Those who are exempt will be wearing a corresponding lanyard identifying their exemption status.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

While you do not need to stay two metres apart from people you do not live with, Covid-19 cases are still high in some areas. Accordingly, everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious.

In order to minimise risk at a time of high prevalence, you should limit the close contact you have with those you do not usually live with and increase close contact gradually. This includes minimising the number, proximity and duration of social contacts.

To find out more about Government advice and to find links to guidance for specific regions, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-coronavirus-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do.

MAINTAIN GOOD HAND HYGIENE

Maintaining good hand hygiene is a key step in minimising the risk of transmitting Covid-19 and other illnesses.

Please continue to wash your hands after using toilet facilities and before eating and drinking.

Additional hand sanitiser stations will be located throughout St. James’ Park.

GO CONTACTLESS

We are delighted to offer supporters a wide selection of refreshments on matchday, including hot and cold food items, hot and cold drinks and alcoholic beverages.

To minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, St. James’ Park will be supporting contactless payments and we ask you to use your mobile device or contactless card to make purchases.

NINE Bar, The Terrace and all premium bars will be open.

SUPPORT AT THE STADIUM

If you develop or display any Covid-19 symptoms while at the match, you are required to self-isolate and follow the latest guidance at gov.uk/coronavirus.

If you feel unwell, have any concerns or require assistance, please contact your nearest steward at the earliest opportunity.

If you experience or witness discrimination or feel threatened at St. James’ Park, please text ‘HELP’ with your seat location and any relevant details to 60070.

ENJOY THE MATCH!

We want everyone to enjoy a safe and comfortable matchday, and by following the above guidance, you will be playing a key role in supporting that.

Stay safe, protect yourself and others and enjoy the match!

