News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – NUFC lose coach to League One club

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning has revealed that the club have lost their Under 23s coach, Chris Hogg, on the eve of the new season.

Chris Hogg deciding on a move to League One MK Dons.

He has been offered the assistant manager role there, after MK Dons appointed Liam Manning, who was at Ipswich with Chris Hogg.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that the club’s Under-23s coach, Chris Hogg, has left the club to become an assistant to the new manager at League One side MK Dons.

Hogg moves into the role alongside former Ipswich Town teammate and new MK Dons manager Liam Manning, who has been appointed at Stadium MK following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City.

Hogg initially joined the Magpies’ Academy in February 2020, taking up the role as Under-23s’ lead player development coach following a similar role at Ipswich.

Newcastle United Academy Manager, Steve Harper, said:

“This is a great opportunity for Chris to continue his coaching journey at a senior level.

“On behalf of our players and staff, I’d like to thank Chris for his efforts and extend my best wishes to him ahead of this next step in his career.”

The process to recruit Hogg’s replacement will begin immediately.’

