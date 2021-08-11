Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United offer loan deal with buying option for Carles Perez – Report

Wednesday has brought reports from Italy regarding Newcastle United and Carles Perez.

It is claimed that Newcastle United have made a loan offer with option to buy (at the end of the 2021/22 season) for the 23 year.

Carles Perez is an attacking midfielder with Roma who can play left, right or in the middle behind the main striker.

On loan at Roma for the second half of the 2019/20 season, the Serie A club then paid £9m to Barcelona to make the signing a permanent one last summer.

However, with Jose Mourinho having a clear out to make way for his own signings, it appears Carles Perez needs to move on.

With only 11 Serie A starts in a year and a half and named 38 times on the bench, the Spaniard has struggled to make the first team starting eleven.

Calciomercato have reported the transfer story and say that Newcastle United have been watching the player for some time.

In 35 Serie A appearances (24 as a sub), Carles Perez has scored three goals and got four assist.

Having reached Under 21 level with Spain, he primarily plays on the right wing and would represent a budget option for Newcastle United, who on this the 64th day of the transfer window have still to make a single signings and Sky Sports report they are a ‘distance apart’ with Joe Willock when it comes to agreeing personal terms with the Arsenal player.

