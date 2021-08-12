Newcastle United get Burnley – Full Carabao Cup second round draw
Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup second round draw.
The second round draw made after the first round games had been completed on Wednesday night.
A competition that Newcastle have never won and an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.
The Carabao Cup second round draw split into north and south sections, increasing the chances of a derby.
However, Newcastle United drawn at home to Burnley – not the most exciting of draws.
Whilst Sunderland find themselves travelling to Blackpool in the next round, having beaten Port Vale in the first round.
Second Round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 23 August, the full draw here:
North section
Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley
Newcastle United v Burnley
Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Sheffield United v Derby County
Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Morecambe v Preston North End
Blackpool v Sunderland
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra
Barrow v Aston Villa
South section
Brentford v Forest Green Rovers
Millwall v Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City v Fulham
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County v Southampton
Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Crystal Palace
Carabao Cup second round and future rounds to be played:
Round 2: Week commencing Monday 23 August 2021
Round 3: Week commencing Monday 20 September 2021
Round 4: Week commencing Monday 25 October 2021
Quarter Final: Week commencing Monday 20 December 2021
Semi Final first leg: Week commencing Monday 3 January 2022
Semi Final second leg: Week commencing Monday 10 January 2022
Final: Sunday 27 February 2022
