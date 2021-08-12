News

Newcastle United get Burnley – Full Carabao Cup second round draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup second round draw.

The second round draw made after the first round games had been completed on Wednesday night.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The Carabao Cup second round draw split into north and south sections, increasing the chances of a derby.

However, Newcastle United drawn at home to Burnley – not the most exciting of draws.

Whilst Sunderland find themselves travelling to Blackpool in the next round, having beaten Port Vale in the first round.

Second Round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 23 August, the full draw here:

North section

Oldham Athletic v Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Sheffield United v Derby County

Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

Morecambe v Preston North End

Blackpool v Sunderland

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Barrow v Aston Villa

South section

Brentford v Forest Green Rovers

Millwall v Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City v Fulham

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County v Southampton

Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Crystal Palace

Carabao Cup second round and future rounds to be played:

Round 2: Week commencing Monday 23 August 2021

Round 3: Week commencing Monday 20 September 2021

Round 4: Week commencing Monday 25 October 2021

Quarter Final: Week commencing Monday 20 December 2021

Semi Final first leg: Week commencing Monday 3 January 2022

Semi Final second leg: Week commencing Monday 10 January 2022

Final: Sunday 27 February 2022

