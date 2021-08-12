News

Mikel Arteta update on Newcastle move – Joe Willock has put himself in ‘strong position’

Mikel Arteta has been speaking ahead of the opening match of the season.

Arsenal play Brentford on Friday night to kick-off the 2021/22 Premier League season.

It has been an interesting summer with the Euros and Olympics a welcome distraction, in between the 19 Premier League clubs announcing some 70+ summer signings so far.

The not so ‘honourable’ exception of course is Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United, now on day 65 of the transfer window and still not a single NUFC signing so far.

Sunday night saw widespread reporting of Arsenal and Newcastle agreeing a £25m in total transfer fee for Joe Willock. However, four days on and now widespread reporting of a stalled move due to ‘personal terms’ differences of opinion.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are still having ‘conversations’ with the midfielder but points out that due to his goalscoring exploits during his NUFC loan spell, Joe Willock…: ‘What he has done has put him in a really strong position, so he can choose what his future could look like.

For Newcastle fans caught in the middle, it is disbelief that three days before the first NUFC match and 19 days before the transfer window closes, still not a single signing made. Quite incredible that after months and months of making out that only Arsenal agreeing to let the player go was an obstacle, Newcastle United had made zero effort to even sort ballpark personal terms with Joe Willock.

Mikel Arteta asked at pre-Brentford match press conference about the stalled Joe Willock move to Newcastle United:

“The situation is that he is [still] our player and we hold some conversations, because it’s not only about what we want to do, but the player’s interest.

“He is our player.

“What he has done has put him in a really strong position, so he can choose what his future could look like.

“That is what we’re trying to define right now.”

Mikel Arteta talking about the transfer window in general:

“It is tight for every club, we have ownership willing to invest in the team and get the team better with big names and we are trying to be careful and find the balance because we need to be in a good financial situation.

“We are talking about the most difficult transfer market over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt.

“The club, the owners and myself all have the same interest which is to make this team much stronger and we know we still have things to do to get what we want.

“Things take time.

“There are all the time different parties involved to get deals done but we are trying.

“It’s important to make sure that the squad is healthy and we have stability which we missed last year.”

