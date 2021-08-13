News

Michael Owen has bad news for Steve Bruce

Michael Owen thinks that it feels like Newcastle United have a ‘transfer crisis’ every summer.

However, with Joe Willock set to be signed on a permanent basis, he thinks that will be enough to ‘get the fans back on side’ ahead of the new season.

With Steve Bruce stating that he expected three or four quality players to arrive in the transfer window, I’m not sure that signing one player eventually on the 66th day of the transfer window is a complete game changer. Certainly not in terms of how fans feel about the likes of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Joe Willock obviously seen as a positive signing by Newcastle fans but more needed for this to be seen as a progressive transfer window.

Despite the Willock positivity, Michael Owen feels there is bad news on the way for Steve Bruce, with the former NUFC striker / shirker predicting Newcastle United will fail to score a goal or pick up any points this coming weekend.

Michael Owen predicting a 1-0 win for West Ham, as he expects the Hammers to once again compete for the top six and a European place.

Owen doesn’t mention where he expects to see Newcastle competing this season…

Finishing sixth with 65 points last season, 20 ahead of Newcastle, if David Moyes had turned one of the two defeats to NUFC into a win, West Ham would have finished fourth last season and would be playing Champions League football this one, instead of Europa League.

For Steve Bruce, winning the final two games of last season meant twelfth instead of seventeenth.

So often small margins at play, both teams desperate to get off to a good start on Sunday.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“West Ham had a brilliant season last year and were unlucky to miss out on the top four by just two points.

“I don’t think they’ll be quite as successful this year but I still fancy the Hammers to compete for Europe once more.

“Jesse Lingard will be a big miss for them and I had expected him to return on a permanent basis.

“Tomas Soucek’s goals from midfield will be even more vital in Lingard’s absence.

“It seems that Newcastle has a transfer crisis every summer but they have signed Joe Willock on a permanent basis, so that should get the fans back on side.

“I don’t anticipate lots of goals in this but I think West Ham will sneak it 1-0.”

