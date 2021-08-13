Transfer Rumours

Joe Willock has now arrived at Newcastle United training ground to complete transfer

Joe Willock is now on Tyneside.

Sky Sports revealing that the midfielder is now on Friday morning at the Newcastle United training ground to complete his transfer.

Keith Downie, who covers NUFC for Sky Sports, says that Joe Willock could even train today with the Newcastle United squad he left in May.

The Sky Sports reported adding that Newcastle United are hoping that the midfielder can have his transfer completed this morning, to allow him to be registered in time for Sunday’s game against West Ham.

That registration would have to happen by noon today.

Thursday brought an exclusive from David Ornstein at The Athletic saying that personal terms had finally been agreed and that the 21 year old has committed to a six year contract.

Ornstein adding that Joe Willock was on his way to Tyneside on Thursday and set to complete his medical and transfer on Friday (today).

The midfielder has only played 49 minutes of football in pre-season and surely wouldn’t be considered by Steve Bruce at this point to start.

So long as the deal goes through without any last minute problems, you would imagine every chance of Joe Willock set to be presented to the St James Park crowd on Sunday before kick-off and maybe possibly named on the bench.

Joe Willock scored an amazing seven goals in seven consecutive appearances at the end of last season, all the more remarkable when Steve Bruce only started him in four of the seven games.

Indeed, after signing on loan at the end of January 2021, Willock only started 11 of the 17 Premier League games before the season ended. Bruce bizarrely at times picking the likes of Joelinton ahead of the Arsenal loan midfielder.

Having scored eight goals from only seventeen chances and breaking Premier League records as the youngest ever PL player to score six games in a row and then seven, Newcastle fans hoping that Joe Willock will soon be officially confirmed as an NUFC player and help out the likes of Callum Wilson in a team and squad that has so few goalscorers in it.

The goalscoring feats for Newcastle United all the more remarkable, as in 40 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (12 starts and 28 sub appearances) Joe Willock had only scored one goal.

