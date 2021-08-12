Transfer Rumours

Joe Willock agrees 6 year contract and personal terms with Newcastle United – Report

Thursday afternoon has brought a Joe Willock exclusive from The Athletic.

David Ornstein reporting that his information is that Newcastle United and Joe Willock have now reached agreement.

The Athletic say that personal terms have now finally been agreed and that the 21 year old has committed to a six year contract.

Ornstein adding that Joe Willock is now on his way to Tyneside on Thursday and is set to go through his medical on Friday.

With a then official announcement to follow.

To be potentially available be available for Sunday’s squad, a deal would need to be completed by noon on Friday.

However, whilst Joe Willock played with this current set of players (no new signings so far!) last season, it is very unlikely he would be considered for West Ham even if the deal happened in time.

The midfielder has only played 49 minutes of football in pre-season and surely wouldn’t be considered by Steve Bruce at this point.

So long as the deal goes through without any last minute problems, you would imagine every chance of Joe Willock set to be presented to the St James Park crowd on Sunday before kick-off.

Joe Willock scored an amazing seven goals in seven consecutive appearances at the end of last season, all the more remarkable when Steve Bruce only started him in four of the seven games.

Indeed, after signing on loan at the end of January 2021, Willock only started 11 of the 17 Premier League games before the season ended. Bruce bizarrely at times picking the likes of Joelinton ahead of the Arsenal loan midfielder.

Having scored eight goals from only seventeen chances and breaking Premier League records as the youngest ever PL player to score six games in a row and then seven, Newcastle fans hoping that Joe Willock will soon be officially confirmed as an NUFC player and help out the likes of Callum Wilson in a team and squad that has so few goalscorers in it.

The goalscoring feats for Newcastle United all the more remarkable, as in 40 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (12 starts and 28 sub appearances) Joe Willock had only scored one goal.

