David Moyes has two main injury worries but wants more of the same on Sunday after last season

After last season’s upturn in form, David Moyes is hoping for more of the same at St James Park on Sunday.

His West Ham team finished a much improved sixth in the Premier League last season.

David Moyes looking forward to a Europa Cup run in the coming season as well as a continuation at Newcastle of the Premier League form that produced 65 points in the last campaign.

Also a case of so near but so far because if West Ham had won one of their games last season against Newcastle, instead of two defeats, it would have sent the Hammers into the Champions League in fourth place, the three points taking them above Chelsea and Leicester.

Only two wins for West Ham in their last seventeen visits to St James Park and David Moyes has a number of players with ‘knocks and niggles’ but only Ogbonna and Lanzini set to be ruled out from the matchday squad against Newcastle.

Last season, West Ham lost to Newcastle and Arsenal in their opening two Premier League matches and then lost only four of their next 23 PL games.

West Ham have went unbeaten in pre-season and won their last four, home to Italian Champions League side Atalanta 2-0, as well as 6-2 winners at Celtic, 1-0 at Brentford and 3-0 at Reading.

With tame defeats at Burnley and sixth tier York as well as a fortunate late draw against League One Rotherham, Newcastle have struggled in pre-season at times, the highlight a 3-0 win over Norwich though the Canaries were missing eight first team players due to injury and self-isolating.

Hopefully the signing of Joe Willock will give NUFC a boost in quality and goal threat.

David Moyes pre-Newcastle United press conference:

On the season ahead:

“I’m really looking forward to this season because it was a great season last year and I really enjoyed lots of things about it.

“I’m going to go in with the same mindset – attacking it really positively, try and play well and score goals, and there’s a big excitement about Europa League football at West Ham.”

Any injuries?:

“We’ve got a couple.

“Angelo Ogbonna had a hamstring injury he suffered against Celtic – he’s back in some sort of training.

“Lanzini’s had a little bit of a groin problem so we’re hoping that he’ll be okay, but he’s back around the group as well.

“In the main, we’ve got knocks and niggles, but hopefully everyone will be okay.”

Pre-season results:

“I think the pleasing thing is we’ve picked up a little bit where we left off last season, but pre-season friendlies don’t mean anything.

“I’m not saying it counts for anything, but I’d rather be winning games than losing them and we’ve got a lot of players good minutes and in good physical condition. Overall, we’re in a good place I feel.”

Playing Newcastle United on Sunday:

“They’ve got a great crowd, Newcastle.

“They took one or two games against us last season. They were both strange games where we didn’t play particularly badly – maybe the first game we didn’t play so well – but Newcastle did well.

“Steve Bruce has done a great job. Lots of people have written them off but they had a strong finish and a strong position last season coming into the new season.”

