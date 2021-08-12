Transfer Rumours

‘Breakthrough made’ in Newcastle United personal terms talks with Joe Willock – Report

On Sunday 8 August it was announced that Arsenal and Newcastle United had agreed a transfer fee for Joe Willock in the region of £25m, including a £22m initial fee, plus around £3m in future add-ons.

All that was now needed, a medical and for Newcastle United to agree personal terms with Joe Willock.

However, four days on and still no official news of the transfer having been completed.

Indeed, widespread reporting of the move having now stalled because of issues to do with personal terms.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports said there was still a ‘distance’ between Newcastle and Joe Willock on personal terms BUT then later clarified it by saying their understanding / information was that a ‘low’ wage offer wasn’t to blame for the delay.

Now on Thursday, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported that a ‘breakthrough’ in personal terms negotiations has has been made and that Joe Willock is now ready to join Newcastle United from Arsenal.

Football reporter with The Telegraph, Mike McGrath revealing:

“Newcastle have made breakthrough in negotiating personal terms for Joe Willock, who will join from Arsenal.”

Craig Hope of The Mail also said his understanding was that on Thursday the two parties are now ‘far closer’ to reaching a final agreement, he added that his information was that ‘length of contract’ had been a big sticking point.

Whilst The Independent also report that progress has now been made and a conclusion set to happen in the near future.

The clock is ticking, three days until Newcastle’s first match, nineteen days until the transfer window closes.

