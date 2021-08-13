News

Arsenal with classy farewell message as Joe Willock completes Newcastle United move

Arsenal have released an official statement after Joe Willock completed his move to Newcastle United.

The midfielder ending a 17 year association with the club, only seven days before he will turn 22.

With a classy touch, the Gunners declaring: “Joe, you will always be part of the Arsenal family.”

Arsenal Official Statement:

‘Joe Willock has joined Newcastle United in a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder has completed his transfer after enjoying a successful loan spell with the Magpies last season, during which time he scored in the last seven Premier League matches of the season.

Before going on loan to Newcastle last season, Arsenal was all Joe had ever known, having joined us unofficially when he was just four years old.

His association with the club started through watching his older brother Chris at our academy and he was invited to join some training sessions. Joe impressed enough and was invited to stay. From that moment, he worked hard and flourished to progress through the academy age groups, before joining as a full-time scholar in 2015.

Joe’s progress continued rapidly – he was on the bench for the 2017 Community Shield win over Chelsea, aged just 17, which was soon followed by his first-team debut in September 2017, in a home League Cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

During his time with us, the England Youth international made 77 first-team appearances and was a member of the 2020 FA Cup-winning squad.

Everyone at Arsenal is extremely proud of Joe’s progress from our academy through to the first team.

We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your career with Newcastle United.

Joe, you will always be part of the Arsenal family.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.’

