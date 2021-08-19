19 Premier League clubs spend passes £900m on 73 signings as Newcastle fans still wait…
Premier League clubs are really kicking on with pre-season preparations.
Whilst Steve Bruce predicted (and continues to do so) that this summer would see very little transfer action for Premier League clubs and minimal spend, reality has proved very different.
That is, apart from one club…
It is now day 66 of the transfer window, only 18 more days until it closes, and Newcastle United still yet to make a single signing.
The hopes of Newcastle United fans have of course been raised with claims that a deal to buy Joe Willock is imminent. However, since Sunday’s reports of a deal agreed between Arsenal and Newcastle, we are still waiting for any official confirmation five days later. In the meantime another £140m+ has been spent by the other Premier League clubs with a number of signings, including Southampton and Norwich bringing in another two new players each.
Nobody is claiming all of these new signings will be successes BUT it doesn’t change the fact that it is quite ridiculous that Newcastle United haven’t strengthened their squad with a single signing. Even if you are mega generous and accept that this Joe Willock signing had to be such a saga, that doesn’t excuse Mike Ashley not allowing a single other signing so far to strengthen the other parts of the NUFC squad that desperately need help.
The other 19 Premier League clubs have now signed at least 73 players (see below) with spending now soaring past £900m and heading towards the billion pounds mark.
Newcastle United contributing nothing so far though.
These next 18 days to the end of August look set to be key to this Newcastle United season. Signing Joe Willock and a couple of other credible players, as well as getting off to a decent start on the pitch and picking points up early from this trio of fixtures before the first international break, could transform the picture. However, with preparations for the new season so shockingly poor so far from a Newcastle United perspective, it all remains in the balance still.
Premier League clubs signings agreed so far in 2021 summer transfer window:
Arsenal
Ben White – £50m from Brighton
Nuno Tavares – £8m from Benfica
Albert Sambi Lokonga – £15m from Anderlecht
Aston Villa
Danny Ings – £30m from Southampton
Axel Tuanzebe – Loan from Man Utd
Leon Bailey – £30m from Bayer Leverkusen
Emiliano Buendia – £33m from Norwich
Ashley Young – Free from Inter Milan
Brentford
Yoane Wissa – £9m from Lorient
Frank Onyeka – £10m from Midtjylland
Myles Peart-Harris – Undisclosed fee from Chelsea
Kristoffer Ajer – £13.5m from Celtic
Brighton
Enoch Mwepu – £22m from RB Salzburg
Kaoru Mitoma – Undisclosed from Kawasaki Frontale
Kjell Scherpen – Undisclosed from Ajax
Burnley
Nathan Collins – £12m from Stoke
Wayne Hennessey – Free transfer from Crystal Palace
Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku – £97.5m from Inter Milan
Marcus Bettinelli – Free transfer from Fulham
Crystal Palace
Joachim Andersen – Eventual fee could reach £18m from Lyon
Marc Guehi – Eventual fee could reach £20m from Chelsea
Michael Olise – £8m from Reading
Jacob Montes – Undisclosed fee from Georgetown University
Remi Matthews – Free transfer from Sunderland
Conor Gallagher – Loan from Chelsea
Everton
Demarai Gray – £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen
Andros Townsend – Free transfer from Crystal Palace
Asmir Begovic – Free transfer from Bournemouth
Leeds
Junior Firpo – £13m from Barcelona
Kristoffer Klaesson – Undisclosed from Valerenga
Amari Miller – Undisclosed fee from Birmingham City
Jack Harrison – £11m from Man City
Leicester
Patson Daka – £22m from Red Bull Salzburg
Boubakary Soumare – £17m from Lille
Ryan Bertrand – Free transfer from Southampton
Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate – £36m from Leipzig
Man City
Jack Grealish – £100m from Aston Villa
Scott Carson – Free from Derby County
Man Utd
Raphael Varane – £41m from Real Madrid
Jadon Sancho – £73m from Borussia Dortmund
Tom Heaton – Free from Aston Villa
Norwich
Christos Tzolis – £9m from PAOK
Josh Sargent – £9m from Werder Bremen
Pierre Lees-Melou – £3.5m from Nice
Billy Gilmour – Loan from Chelsea
Ben Gibson – £9m from Burnley
Dimitrios Giannoulis – £6m from PAOK Salonika
Angus Gunn – £5m from Southampton
Milot Rashica – £11m from Werder Bremen
Southampton
Adam Armstrong – £15m+ from Blackburn
Armando Broja – Loan from Chelsea
Romain Perraud – £12m from Stade Brest
Tino Livramento – Undisclosed from Chelsea
Theo Walcott – Free transfer from Everton
Tottenham
Cristian Romero – £42m from Atalanta
Bryan Gil – £21m from Sevilla
Pierluigi Gollini – Loan with option to buy for £13m from Atalanta
Watford
Juraj Kucka – Undisclosed from Parma
Imran Louza – £9m from FC Nantes
Ashley Fletcher – Free transfer from Middlesbrough
Danny Rose – Free transfer from Tottenham
Emmanuel Dennis – Undisclosed from Club Brugge
Peter Etebo – Loan from Stoke
Joshua King – Free from Everton
Dapo Mebude – Free from Rangers
West Ham
Alophonse Areola – Loan from PSG
Craig Dawson – Undisclosed fee from Watford
Pierre Ekwah Elimby – Undisclosed fee from Chelsea
Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri – Undisclosed fee from Angers
Jose Sa – Undisclosed fee from Olympiakos
Bendeguz – Undisclosed fee from Fehervar
Francisco Trincao – Loan from Barcelona with £25m option to buy
Yerson Mosquera – Undisclosed fee from Atletico Nacional
