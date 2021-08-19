News

19 Premier League clubs spend passes £900m on 73 signings as Newcastle fans still wait…

Premier League clubs are really kicking on with pre-season preparations.

Whilst Steve Bruce predicted (and continues to do so) that this summer would see very little transfer action for Premier League clubs and minimal spend, reality has proved very different.

That is, apart from one club…

It is now day 66 of the transfer window, only 18 more days until it closes, and Newcastle United still yet to make a single signing.

The hopes of Newcastle United fans have of course been raised with claims that a deal to buy Joe Willock is imminent. However, since Sunday’s reports of a deal agreed between Arsenal and Newcastle, we are still waiting for any official confirmation five days later. In the meantime another £140m+ has been spent by the other Premier League clubs with a number of signings, including Southampton and Norwich bringing in another two new players each.

Nobody is claiming all of these new signings will be successes BUT it doesn’t change the fact that it is quite ridiculous that Newcastle United haven’t strengthened their squad with a single signing. Even if you are mega generous and accept that this Joe Willock signing had to be such a saga, that doesn’t excuse Mike Ashley not allowing a single other signing so far to strengthen the other parts of the NUFC squad that desperately need help.

The other 19 Premier League clubs have now signed at least 73 players (see below) with spending now soaring past £900m and heading towards the billion pounds mark.

Newcastle United contributing nothing so far though.

These next 18 days to the end of August look set to be key to this Newcastle United season. Signing Joe Willock and a couple of other credible players, as well as getting off to a decent start on the pitch and picking points up early from this trio of fixtures before the first international break, could transform the picture. However, with preparations for the new season so shockingly poor so far from a Newcastle United perspective, it all remains in the balance still.

Premier League clubs signings agreed so far in 2021 summer transfer window:

Arsenal

Ben White – £50m from Brighton

Nuno Tavares – £8m from Benfica

Albert Sambi Lokonga – £15m from Anderlecht

Aston Villa

Danny Ings – £30m from Southampton

Axel Tuanzebe – Loan from Man Utd

Leon Bailey – £30m from Bayer Leverkusen

Emiliano Buendia – £33m from Norwich

Ashley Young – Free from Inter Milan

Brentford

Yoane Wissa – £9m from Lorient

Frank Onyeka – £10m from Midtjylland

Myles Peart-Harris – Undisclosed fee from Chelsea

Kristoffer Ajer – £13.5m from Celtic

Brighton

Enoch Mwepu – £22m from RB Salzburg

Kaoru Mitoma – Undisclosed from Kawasaki Frontale

Kjell Scherpen – Undisclosed from Ajax

Burnley

Nathan Collins – £12m from Stoke

Wayne Hennessey – Free transfer from Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku – £97.5m from Inter Milan

Marcus Bettinelli – Free transfer from Fulham

Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen – Eventual fee could reach £18m from Lyon

Marc Guehi – Eventual fee could reach £20m from Chelsea

Michael Olise – £8m from Reading

Jacob Montes – Undisclosed fee from Georgetown University

Remi Matthews – Free transfer from Sunderland

Conor Gallagher – Loan from Chelsea

Everton

Demarai Gray – £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen

Andros Townsend – Free transfer from Crystal Palace

Asmir Begovic – Free transfer from Bournemouth

Leeds

Junior Firpo – £13m from Barcelona

Kristoffer Klaesson – Undisclosed from Valerenga

Amari Miller – Undisclosed fee from Birmingham City

Jack Harrison – £11m from Man City

Leicester

Patson Daka – £22m from Red Bull Salzburg

Boubakary Soumare – £17m from Lille

Ryan Bertrand – Free transfer from Southampton

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate – £36m from Leipzig

Man City

Jack Grealish – £100m from Aston Villa

Scott Carson – Free from Derby County

Man Utd

Raphael Varane – £41m from Real Madrid

Jadon Sancho – £73m from Borussia Dortmund

Tom Heaton – Free from Aston Villa

Norwich

Christos Tzolis – £9m from PAOK

Josh Sargent – £9m from Werder Bremen

Pierre Lees-Melou – £3.5m from Nice

Billy Gilmour – Loan from Chelsea

Ben Gibson – £9m from Burnley

Dimitrios Giannoulis – £6m from PAOK Salonika

Angus Gunn – £5m from Southampton

Milot Rashica – £11m from Werder Bremen

Southampton

Adam Armstrong – £15m+ from Blackburn

Armando Broja – Loan from Chelsea

Romain Perraud – £12m from Stade Brest

Tino Livramento – Undisclosed from Chelsea

Theo Walcott – Free transfer from Everton

Tottenham

Cristian Romero – £42m from Atalanta

Bryan Gil – £21m from Sevilla

Pierluigi Gollini – Loan with option to buy for £13m from Atalanta

Watford

Juraj Kucka – Undisclosed from Parma

Imran Louza – £9m from FC Nantes

Ashley Fletcher – Free transfer from Middlesbrough

Danny Rose – Free transfer from Tottenham

Emmanuel Dennis – Undisclosed from Club Brugge

Peter Etebo – Loan from Stoke

Joshua King – Free from Everton

Dapo Mebude – Free from Rangers

West Ham

Alophonse Areola – Loan from PSG

Craig Dawson – Undisclosed fee from Watford

Pierre Ekwah Elimby – Undisclosed fee from Chelsea

Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Undisclosed fee from Angers

Jose Sa – Undisclosed fee from Olympiakos

Bendeguz – Undisclosed fee from Fehervar

Francisco Trincao – Loan from Barcelona with £25m option to buy

Yerson Mosquera – Undisclosed fee from Atletico Nacional

