News

12 journalists asked which Premier League clubs will be relegated – Interesting

The fans of all 20 Premier League clubs looking forward to the new season.

Everybody starting on a level playing field (in theory), beginning the season with zero points and a maximum of 114 points to add.

So who will be the winners and losers?

The eve of the season is the time when all kinds of ‘experts’ and others make their predictions both at the top and bottom ends.

Interesting to see a survey of 12 journalists who were asked to predict how the 20 Premier League clubs would get on.

Asked to name who would win the title and who else would make up the top four Champions League placings.

Of course, that is not where the real action / interest is…what we want to see is who people are picking to lose the relegation fight.

All 12 journalists from The Daily Star newspaper asked to pick the three most likely Premier League clubs to be relegated and this was the outcome:

10 Watford

9 Norwich

5 Brentford

4 Southampton

3 Crystal Palace

2 Burnley

2 Brighton

1 Wolves

So, 36 votes to be cast and Newcastle United with not a single nomination.

Eight other clubs though all getting one or more votes, including rather surprisingly, Wolves.

How though do the views of the journalists match up with arguably the real experts, the bookies?

These are the best (highest) odds you can get on relegation for the likely candidates, from various bookies:

1/1 Watford

1/1 Norwich

5/4 Brentford

7/4 Crystal Palace

5/2 Burnley

3/1 Newcastle United

7/2 Southampton

5/1 Wolves

8/1 Brighton

10 Aston Villa

12/1 West Ham

12/1 Leeds

25/1 Everton

As you can see, Newcastle United sixth favourites to go down according to the bookies, a one in four (3/1) shot to be relegated.

Quite surprised at the bookies also seeing Wolves as possible relegation candidates (5/1), even though they did have a relatively poor season last year after two seventh place finishes.

As so often is the case, the three promoted clubs seen as the three most likely to go down, but all three have spent relatively decent to significant money on new players in order to give them their best shot of avoiding the drop.

Many people seeing Brentford as a bit of a dark horse this season who could surprise, interesting to see how they get on against Arsenal tonight.

On this Friday morning, Newcastle United remain the only club not to have signed a single player in this transfer window so far. Hopefully that will change shortly with Joe Willock and others…as the last thing we need is to get drawn into a relegation fight from early doors.

