Two Newcastle United friendlies have sold out BUT clubs gutted at limited capacities

News on Wednesday morning that two pre-season Newcastle United friendlies have already sold out.

Both Harrogate Town and York City announcing (see below) that there are no tickets left for their games against the Premier League club.

These two Newcastle United friendlies are to kick off at the same time (2pm) on Sunday, with Newcastle United splitting their squad and adding Under 23 players to be able to play both matches.

Steve Bruce having said that the intention is to get as many first team squad players as possible to get at least 60 or 70 minutes on the pitch.

Whilst it is good news for the two host clubs that they have sold all available tickets, it must be absolutely gutting for them that they haven’t been able to open up their full stadiums.

Only a couple of thousand fans allowed at both York and Harrogate, no Newcastle United supporters (officially…) able to buy tickets.

Clearly, the League Two and National League clubs could have at least doubled their crowds on Sunday, potentially plenty more on top of that as well, invaluable extra cash which would have given them a decent boost. Further down the leagues, gate money makes up by far the biggest part of a club’s income and the covid impact has been horrific on all clubs from a financial perspective, but especially those in the likes of the National League and League Two.

It must be particularly irritating for the owners of York and Harrogate when at the weekend elite sporting events at the likes of Wimbledon and Wembley, were allowed such big crowds. Yet struggling non-league and lower league clubs restricted to a couple of thousand of paying fans as things currently stand. Though the hope / expectation is that all football clubs will be back to full capacity by the time the new season kicks off.

Doncaster Rovers have already said they are supplying Newcastle United with an allocation of tickets for the game on Friday 23 July.

However, with only nine days to go until that match, NUFC still haven’t put those tickets on sale yet, or indeed given any information at all as to what is going to happen.

Hopefully Newcastle fans will also be allowed into the friendlies at Rotherham and Burton, as well of course the home friendly with Norwich.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, yesterday York City announced the signing of former Newcastle United player Mackenzie Heaney.

Newcastle United pre-season friendlies:

Sunday 18 July – York City away (2pm)

Sunday 18 July Harrogate Town away(2pm)

Friday 23 July – Doncaster Rovers away (7pm)

Tuesday 27 July – Rotherham United away (7pm)

Friday 30 July – Burton Albion away (7.45pm)

Saturday 7 August – Norwich home (2pm)

Harrogate Town announcement:

‘UP NEXT – NEWCASTLE ARE THE OPPOSITION AS WE WELCOME FANS BACK TO THE ENVIROVENT

We’re back in front of our own supporters at The EnviroVent Stadium on Sunday 18th July as Premier League Newcastle visit The EnviroVent Stadium.

All Harrogate Town Season Ticket Holders as of 9th July are able to attend, while the limited number of general admission tickets have now sold out.

The fixture is available to watch live for £10 via our streaming service, however unfortunately no commentary will be available.’

York City announcement:

‘Newcastle United tickets sold out

Tickets for the pre-season friendly against Newcastle United are now SOLD OUT.

Limited tickets are still available for Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

To buy tickets please click here or call the Ticket Office directly on 01904 942232.

Hospitality packages still available for all three games, please email [email protected] for more information.’

