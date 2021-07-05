Opinion

Tracey Crouch with hilarious direct reply to Newcastle United fans ‘Stop shouting at me…’

Following Mike Ashley’s statement released on Thursday demanding Premier League transparency, Amanda Staveley followed up with her part of the coordinated action, making public an open letter (see below) to Tracey Crouch.

Tracey Crouch is a Tory MP and former Sports Minister, plus of course is the Chair of the Government’s fan-led review into football.

Tracey Crouch quickly replying (see below) to Amanda Staveley.

The MP politely pointing out that Amanda Staveley was writing to the wrong person, informing her: ‘…you must redirect your request to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and/or the Minister of Sport Nigel Huddleston.’

Tracey Crouch adding: ‘I have been contacted on email and social media but hundreds of Newcastle fans. Sadly, I am unable to reply to them all but would like to thank them for getting in touch. If you are successful in your bid, you will gain an impressive, passionate fan base who care deeply about their Club.’

However, Tracey Crouch has understandably only so much patience and at 2.53pm has had to post this amusing request for a certain section of the Newcastle United fanbase on Twitter…

“Dear Newcastle fans,

“Stop shouting at me.

“I am doing an unpaid role looking at the future of football.

“I am not the sports minister.

“I do not have any powers to intervene in the proposed takeover.

“I am not “passing the buck” when I have no jurisdiction over the matter.

“Ta.

“TC.”

The behaviour of some Newcastle fans on social media is totally embarrassing.

Believing that by furiously firing off countless Tweets to figures in authority, not always the most polite…will somehow prove to be the secret key to unlock the path to a successful NUFC takeover.

Some people adding everybody from Boris Johnson to the Dalai Lama to Alan Shearer to the Queen, is some ingenious catch all approach.

These same people then very often the very same ones who rubbish the NUST efforts in having proper grown up conversations with people, such as…Tracey Crouch.

I’m no lover of the Tories but down the years she does seem to be one of the more decent ones and fair play to Tracey Crouch for making me proper laugh with her Twitter response this afternoon.

The Amanda Staveley letter to Tracey Crouch made public – Sunday 4 July 2021:

“Dear Ms Crouch,

“I am writing to you, given PCP Capital Partners’ well-publicised interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club.

“In order to demonstrate our commitment to keeping the Newcastle fans as informed as we can, I write this to you as an open letter.

“We were very pleased to see the Government’s announcement a few months ago that there is going to be a detailed review into the governance of football, led by you. Fans across the country will be hugely grateful that the issues should finally be addressed.

“A closely guarded lack of transparency from those responsible for the regulation of football does not generally promote good governance. In particular the use of arbitration to resolve disputes within football raises an effective shield against public scrutiny – and one might justifiably ask why that model is so favoured by those responsible for regulating the sport if they have nothing to hide.

“You have may seen NUFC’s press announcement from Thursday. Fans surely deserve absolute transparency from the regulators across all their processes to best ensure that they act responsibly. They are performing a function like that of a Government regulator – but without the same systems for accountability.

“This is very much a chance for those involved to be seen to take a robust stance – just as the Government so decisively and effectively stepped into the European Super League debacle. But there is real urgency given the NUFC arbitration hearing is due to take place this month. We need intervention immediately to force the issue out into the open. It is my view that it is likely that that would be enough to make those involved behave more responsibly and signal the Government’s intention to take effective action in the interests of the country.

“I look forward to hearing from you.

“Yours sincerely,

“Amanda Staveley”

The reply from Tracey Crouch to Amanda Staveley – Sunday 4 July 2021:

“Dear Amanda

“Thank you for your email letter regarding the takeover of Newcastle United FC.

“As part of the fan-led Review into football governance I, along with the panel, have heard 100 hours of oral submission from fan groups and others and certainly from fan representatives the lack of transparency in decision making has been a recurring theme. Newcastle United Supporters Trust gave an excellent account on behalf of fans at the club and its content has been noted and will now be considered as I begin to formulate my recommendations.

“However, the Review, and my chairmanship of it, is separate to Government and my involvement in issues that are occurring now is, I am afraid, beyond my jurisdiction. The Review will set out a future path for football building on both the success and failings of current structures. I must therefore counsel that if you require intervention in the proposed takeover of Newcastle United you must redirect your request to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and/or the Minister of Sport Nigel Huddleston.

“I have been contacted on email and social media but hundreds of Newcastle fans. Sadly, I am unable to reply to them all but would like to thank them for getting in touch. If you are successful in your bid, you will gain an impressive, passionate fan base who care deeply about their Club. It is the nation’s football fan base that stretches from non-league to Premier League that makes English Football the best in the world and why we on the panel are determined to make recommendations that protect it for the long-term future.

“With best wishes

“Tracey Crouch MP.”

