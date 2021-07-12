Opinion

This is England – 2021

Although the final outcome was the one I truly expected, some of the so-called England support still never cease to amaze me.

Before Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, I watched on as some of these people decided it was a good idea to storm the temporary stalls on Wembley way, that were set up to help with the fact that we have been dealing with a pandemic.

Even if this wasn’t bad enough, their selfish approach towards their fellow supporters, who had paid for the privilege of seeing the final inside the stadium, was a disgrace.

Their booing of the famous and uplifting Italian national anthem had to be drowned out by both TV stations to avoid embarrassment, and the nationalistic undertones of some of these louts was evident before, during and after the final whistle on social media etc.

The subsequent racist abuse of the three black players brave enough to step up to the mark in the penalty shoot-out immediately went into meltdown last night. I wonder what these lads really think deep down now about some of these people that they are representing, or if they think it is actually worth it?

My daughter has just finished her first year at Glasgow University and phoned me after the game to whisper….”Dad, you were right…everybody else hates the English” as her fellow freshmen celebrated nearby. I felt like replying “I wonder why?”

Some might say that it is only a minority of supporters that cause such bother with regards England. Well say that to some of the poor people who got a good shoeing last night and the Italian restauranteurs who are currently repairing the damage to their properties.

I would also point out that I was a young ‘man and boy’ in the 1970s and 80s when trouble and England always followed each other around….especially abroad where our supporters were feared and despised.

One of the lads on The Mag comments section presumably knowing my feelings on all this, asked how I felt about some of my mates going to the final.

My answer was, that it is their choice. I grew up with these lads, supported Newcastle United through thick and thin with them on and off the terraces…..but find following our national team just one call to arms too many.

Anyhow, no doubt all this Ingur-lund jamboree will start up before Qatar next year and all the part-timers will be able to recycle their flags etc again.

Well hey brothers, as usual…you can count me out!

