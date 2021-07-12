Opinion

The proof that this Euro 2020 tournament was the best Euros ever?

What did you think of the Euro 2020 finals tournament?

Is it the best ever in the history of the competition?

The delayed tournament definitely seems to have been well received overall.

The fact that it has coincided with the return of decent numbers of fans allowed into games has certainly helped, both in terms of those who got tickets and as a spectacle for the rest of us watching on TV.

The relative relaxation of rules for going to the pub has also helped, allowing fans to meet up and watch together, even if pubs are operating at reduced capacity indoors.

What about something you can measure though, in terms of how enjoyable / entertaining this Euro 2020 tournament was, compared to previous Euros?

Goals is the obvious measuring stick for most people I would say,

Euro 2000 held the record for most goals, with 85 in the finals.

That was then surpassed by Euro 2016 with 108 goals.

However, Euro 2020 has produced a massive 142 goals, by far the most in any Euros finals.

You might say Euro 2020 was always going to have more goals than Euro 2000 and indeed any other Euros, with the possible exception of Euro 2016. As prior to 2016 there were only 16 teams taking part with a total of 31 matches.

In the 2016 and 2020 finals there have been 24 teams in each, with 51 matches played in total at each.

When it comes to average number of goals per match at a Euros finals, the 2.73 goals per game in 1984 was eventually beaten in 2000 with 2.74 goals per match. However, Euro 2020 has improved on that again, averaging 2.78 goals per match these past 31 days.

These stats above refer to the modern hosting of the Euros finals from 1980 when the group stage at finals was introduced.

In 1976 you only had the semis and final played, that ‘tournament’ taking place in the old Yugoslavia.

Here are the overall tournament statistics for every tournament finals, from Euro 1960 right up until Euro 2020 (stats via UEFA):

2020 142 goals, 51 games (2.78 per match)

2016 108 goals, 51 games (2.12 per match)

2012 76 goals, 31 games (2.45 per match)

2008 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)

2004 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)

2000 85 goals, 31 games (2.74 per match)

1996 64 goals, 31 games (2.06 per match)

1992 32 goals, 15 games (2.13 per match)

1988 34 goals, 15 games (2.27 per match)

1984 41 goals, 15 games (2.73 per match)

1980 27 goals, 14 games (1.93 per match)

1976 19 goals, 4 games (4.75 per match)

1972 10 goals, 4 games (2.50 per match)

1968 7 goals, 5 games (1.40 per match)

1964 13 goals, 4 games (3.25 per match)

1960 17 goals, 4 games (4.25 per match)

